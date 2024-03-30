Ramadan bazaars and buffets still popular in Malaysia even as diners tighten belts

KUALA LUMPUR – Ramadan bazaars across Malaysia are in full swing as the fasting month is into its third week, with the waft of delicious-smelling food and rows of ice-cold fruit juices in all the colours of the rainbow beckoning visitors from late afternoon till the sun sets.

With their festive atmosphere and eclectic array of culinary delights ranging from local and Middle Eastern staples to more exotic fare such as grilled rabbit meat, these open-air bazaars have become an enduring festive tradition.