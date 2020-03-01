Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 1.

Mahathir claims majority support for PM with backing of 115 MPs ahead of Muhyiddin's swearing-in ceremony





Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and other PH leaders after a PH meeting on Feb 29, 2020, where he announced that he has the support of 114 MPs for the position of PM. PHOTO: DR MAHATHIR MOHAMAD/FACEBOOK



However, two have disavowed the list overnight - Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal and Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat - leaving him with 113.

READ MORE HERE

Muhyiddin's swearing-in as Malaysia's PM may be start, not end, of a long battle



Malaysia's former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) waves next to his wife Noraini Abdul Rahman (left) and family before talking to the press outside their home in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 29, 2020.



The main issue is how the winner in the race to be Malaysia's PM will be decided, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's long week of politics: A look at backroom machinations and what's next





Malaysia’s former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin talking to the press outside his home in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, after royal officials said he would be installed as the country’s new prime minister, signalling the end of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s rule. PHOTO: AFP



This frenzied week has shown that in Malaysian politics, being up or down one day is hardly any guarantee of a lasting hold on power, says regional correspondent Leslie Lopez.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 4 new cases confirmed, all linked to Wizlearn Technologies cluster; number of S'pore cases crosses 100





There are now eight cases linked to Wizlearn Technologies, the e-learning solutions company at Science Park II that emerged as a new coronavirus cluster on Feb 28, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases here to 102.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: White House moves to curb travel to virus-hit countries, as first death on US soil is reported





Trump speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington. PHOTO: REUTERS



The patient had underlying health conditions and no history of travel or contact with a known coronavirus case, US President Donald Trump said.

READ MORE HERE

How Singapore developed a test for Covid-19 antibodies that linked 3 infection clusters





Professor Wang Linfa of Duke-NUS School of Medicine decided not to work on a test for the virus. Many were doing that. Instead, he decided to develop a test for antibodies. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The test has to be specific, and able to differentiate Covid-19 from the Sars coronavirus, as the two are 80 per cent similar, said Prof Wang Linfa of Duke-NUS School of Medicine.

READ MORE HERE

Freelancers struggling as gigs dry up on virus fears





MPs have noted the plight of self-employed people and others affected by the outbreak. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



MPs have noted the plight of self-employed people and are pushing for new ways to help them.

READ MORE HERE

Peace deal between US and Taleban marks tentative step towards US exit from its longest war





In this photo taken in 2010, a US Marine protects an Afghan man and his child after Taleban fighters opened fire in the Afghan town of Marjah. PHOTO: REUTERS



Following the signing of the deal in Doha, one key aspect to watch is whether the reduction in violence will prevail, an Afghanistan analyst said.

READ MORE HERE

'Neighbours from hell' move out, ending years of dispute





One of the two cases involved a housewife who lived in a unit (front, right) in Punggol. The other involved a couple from Bukit Panjang. In both cases, they were accused by their neighbours of creating a din. PHOTO: ST FILE



The outcome of two separate high-profile neighbour disputes - in Bukit Panjang and Punggol - shows that issues are resolved only when either party leaves.

READ MORE HERE

Tried and tested: Best premium toilet paper





Reporter John Lui excited to put luxurious toilet rolls through the wringer. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



John Lui tests seven types of toilet rolls to find out which is the most absorbent, strong, plush and value for money.

READ MORE HERE