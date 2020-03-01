Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 1.
Mahathir claims majority support for PM with backing of 115 MPs ahead of Muhyiddin's swearing-in ceremony
However, two have disavowed the list overnight - Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal and Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat - leaving him with 113.
Muhyiddin's swearing-in as Malaysia's PM may be start, not end, of a long battle
The main issue is how the winner in the race to be Malaysia's PM will be decided, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Malaysia's long week of politics: A look at backroom machinations and what's next
This frenzied week has shown that in Malaysian politics, being up or down one day is hardly any guarantee of a lasting hold on power, says regional correspondent Leslie Lopez.
Coronavirus: 4 new cases confirmed, all linked to Wizlearn Technologies cluster; number of S'pore cases crosses 100
The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases here to 102.
Coronavirus: White House moves to curb travel to virus-hit countries, as first death on US soil is reported
The patient had underlying health conditions and no history of travel or contact with a known coronavirus case, US President Donald Trump said.
How Singapore developed a test for Covid-19 antibodies that linked 3 infection clusters
The test has to be specific, and able to differentiate Covid-19 from the Sars coronavirus, as the two are 80 per cent similar, said Prof Wang Linfa of Duke-NUS School of Medicine.
Freelancers struggling as gigs dry up on virus fears
MPs have noted the plight of self-employed people and are pushing for new ways to help them.
Peace deal between US and Taleban marks tentative step towards US exit from its longest war
Following the signing of the deal in Doha, one key aspect to watch is whether the reduction in violence will prevail, an Afghanistan analyst said.
'Neighbours from hell' move out, ending years of dispute
The outcome of two separate high-profile neighbour disputes - in Bukit Panjang and Punggol - shows that issues are resolved only when either party leaves.
Tried and tested: Best premium toilet paper
John Lui tests seven types of toilet rolls to find out which is the most absorbent, strong, plush and value for money.