Malaysia's long week of politics: A look at backroom machinations and what's next

The chaotic events of the past week began at a Pakatan Harapan (PH) meeting on Feb 21 where Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders declared that they would pull out of the coalition should Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's allies in PH press ahead with a plan to force then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to provide a firm timeframe for handing over power.

Although the meeting appeared to end with an agreement that Tun Dr Mahathir would be allowed to decide when to pass the baton, the acrimony of that discussion rankled some of the key players at the session.

Political operatives from both sides of the divide said the rising tension in PH prompted forces aligned to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, a leader of a group of dissidents within Mr Anwar's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), to decide to set in motion an audacious gambit to unseat the coalition government by teaming up with the parties in the opposition led by Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

The plan, the way Mr Azmin and Tan Sri Muhyiddin saw it, would lead to the formation of an alternative government with Dr Mahathir still at the helm, but with Mr Anwar and the Democratic Action Party (DAP) sidelined.

Mr Muhyiddin and Mr Azmin would then have a clear shot at the leadership succession when Dr Mahathir eventually stepped down.

The tense meeting was the culmination of strife built up since the PH coalition unseated the long-time ruling Barisan Nasional in 2018.

While there was no shortage of grouses and grudges among members of the newly formed grouping, three would prove particularly sticky.

The first was what some saw as an overzealous push by the Anwar camp to get Dr Mahathir to hand over the reins. When the two joined forces at the polls, Dr Mahathir had agreed that Mr Anwar would succeed him.

Since the elections, it has been unclear when that succession would actually take place. Some within PH had been unhappy that the succession issue would be raised every so often by those pushing for Mr Anwar to take over.

The second problem was a growing rift between Mr Anwar and his deputy in PKR, Mr Azmin. Mr Azmin appeared to have aspirations of his own for the premiership, and his supporters blame Mr Anwar's camp for a sex video scandal that grabbed the headlines last year.

Mr Azmin's supporters believe it was the Anwar camp that released a video purportedly showing the then Economic Affairs Minister in bed with another man to damage him politically.

The enmity between the two camps had already boiled over once, when delegates allied to Mr Azmin staged a boycott of the PKR Congress last December.

The third issue was the role of the Chinese-dominated DAP in the coalition.

In mid-February, Mr Anwar held talks with Mr Muhyiddin amid speculation that he would be leading a faction to break away from PH.

According to political aides familiar with the meetings, Mr Muhyiddin was very candid about his party's deep unease with the PH coalition. They said that he singled out leaders from the DAP, particularly Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, for allegedly dominating government affairs and neglecting to channel adequate financial resources to the Malay community that makes up more than 60 per cent of the population.

Mr Anwar acknowledged that the growing unease with the DAP leaders was palpable within the PH coalition, but the problem was "manageable", according to two people who were briefed about the meeting by the PKR leader.

All three issues would shape the dramatic events that followed.

THE COUP IS ON

By Sunday, the political coup was on. A series of highly choreographed meetings by Dr Mahathir's Bersatu, Umno, PAS and forces aligned to Mr Azmin sparked speculation that the PH government would lose its majority in Parliament, and that Bersatu and Mr Azmin's group of unhappy PKR members would break away to team up with the opposition to form a new coalition government.

The only problem seemed to be Dr Mahathir.

Even if the 94-year-old leader had been aware of the grievances of some in his party, and heeded their gripes over it, he appeared to be a reluctant participant in the so-called "democratic coup".

"The whole plan was driven by Mr Muhyiddin, and Dr Mahathir was against going into any cooperation with Umno and PAS," said one Bersatu official who attended the meeting that he described as "often heated".

Dr Mahathir's reluctance to sanction the gambit threw a spanner into the audacious plans forged by Mr Muhyiddin and Mr Azmin with key supporters in Umno, not least Umno president Zahid Hamidi, and PAS president Hadi Awang.

To keep the plan for a new coalition government alive, Mr Azmin leveraged on his close ties to the palace to arrange for meetings between the various parties seeking a change of government and the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin.

The audiences with the King, which were closely watched by everyone, gave the impression that the plotters were making headway with their plans.

Even Mr Anwar fell for it. After evening prayers on Sunday with close supporters at his home in the leafy suburbs of Segambut in Kuala Lumpur, a despondent Mr Anwar acknowledged that a change of government might be afoot. He charged that leaders in Bersatu and "traitors" within his own PKR were plotting to undo the PH ruling coalition.

But the momentum for the coup would grind to a halt the next day when Mr Anwar met Dr Mahathir.

Political operatives who were briefed on the episode said Dr Mahathir insisted that he was not aware of the plan by Mr Muhyiddin to break away from PH and form a new coalition government.

The usually unflappable leader became very emotional about being misled by his own party, said one CEO of a boutique financial consultancy who was briefed about the meeting by PH-aligned Parti Amanah Negara chief Mohamad Sabu, who was present at the meeting with Dr Mahathir.

Shortly afterwards, Dr Mahathir resigned from his Bersatu party and went to see the King to hand in his resignation as premier.

With the country's ruling coalition in disarray, Sultan Abdullah urged Dr Mahathir to stay on as interim premier until he could determine just who among the various party leaders enjoyed majority support in Parliament, or whether fresh elections should be called.

The King then took the unprecedented step of asking to meet personally with elected Members of Parliament to hear directly from them, in an effort to break the political deadlock.

By last Wednesday afternoon, the word among party leaders and political aides of all stripes was that Malaysia's political impasse looked set to end with Mr Anwar taking over as premier, having secured the most support from the MPs. The talk among Mr Anwar's aides and supporters was that Dr Mahathir would be stepping aside.

THE BACKTRACK

But the saga did not end there. In a live address on national media last Wednesday, Dr Mahathir made it clear that he had no plans to give up his post. He announced his wish to form a non-partisan unity government - even though that idea had already been rejected by several parties behind closed doors.

His statement came just before Mr Anwar took his turn and addressed a news conference to confirm that he had the support needed to form a government, and called on everyone to abide by the decision of the King.

That left matters up in the air until the next day when, following an audience with the King, Dr Mahathir pushed his new gambit further. He announced that since no clear leader had emerged from the King's meetings with MPs, a special session would be held in Parliament to determine which party leader enjoyed majority support to form the government.

His move set in motion a major regrouping among key players and further jockeying for power.

It pushed politicians and their parties that had earlier lined up behind Dr Mahathir to consider their options.

Mr Anwar and his allies in the PH coalition objected to the planned meeting of Parliament, as did Umno, a party Dr Mahathir had led during his first 22-year premiership.

They saw it as no more than a ploy for him to push through his goal of establishing a unity government that would keep him in power.

Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa said on Friday that the proposed session was "unconstitutional, procedurally improper" and showed disrespect for the King.

Then, in further twists to the continuing saga, Dr Mahathir suffered more setbacks. On Friday, the Speaker of Parliament rejected his proposal for a special session of Parliament, saying that parliamentary rules had not been followed in calling for it.

Later that afternoon, after an emergency meeting with other sultans who make up the Conference of Rulers, the King declared that no leader had obtained a clear majority from his meetings with MPs.

In a fresh attempt to break the protracted impasse, the King said he would meet the leaders of the political parties separately to determine who among them had majority support.

Almost immediately, the parties involved in the proposed coup began lining up behind Mr Muhiyiddin - believing this was their best shot to secure the premiership given Dr Mahathir's reluctance to cooperate.

By Friday evening, Mr Muhyiddin had received pledges of support from 96 MPs from Umno, PAS and Bersatu, trumping Mr Anwar, who had bagged support from 92 MPs in what remained of the PH coalition.

Mr Muhyiddin's faction only lacked the support of the Sabah and Sarawak parties, which Umno leaders were confident of securing before the weekend was up.

The growing prospect of a nearly all-Malay or all-bumiputera government prompted PH leaders to reach out to Dr Mahathir, to try to thwart that.

After a series of meetings that went on late into Friday night, the PH component members changed tack and declared support for Dr Mahathir instead of Mr Anwar. Dr Mahathir also pledged to convince the Sabah and Sarawak parties to back him for premier.

MORE SURPRISES

There were to be more surprises, though, when an announcement from the palace declared that the King had decided on Mr Muhyddin as the country's next leader, and said he would swear him in today at 10.30am.

That was despite insistent claims from Pakatan Harapan leaders that they had the numbers to re-form their collapsed government.

A week in politics, they say, can be a long time. And this has been a very long and unusual week in Kuala Lumpur. But few observers believe the drama is over.

Throughout the week, each of the contenders to be Malaysia's eighth PM - Dr Mahathir, Mr Anwar and Mr Muhyiddin - have taken turns to appear to be within grasp of securing the post.

But what this frenzied week has shown is that in Malaysian politics, being up or down one day is hardly any guarantee of a lasting hold on power.