Coronavirus: 4 new cases confirmed, all linked to Wizlearn Technologies cluster; number of S'pore cases crosses 100

SINGAPORE - Four new cases have been confirmed in Singapore, all linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster, said the Ministry of Health on Saturday (Feb 29).

There are now eight cases linked to the e-learning solutions company at Science Park II that emerged as a new coronavirus cluster on Friday.

Of the new cases, two are Singaporeans, one is a Malaysian and the other is a Filipino. All have no recent travel history to China, or to Daegu city and Cheongdo county in South Korea.

The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases here to 102. Meanwhile, three more patients have been discharged, MOH said.

Three of the four new cases are linked to Case 93, a 38-year-old employee of Wizlearn Technologies.

The first, Case 99, is a 27-year-old Singaporean man who reported onset of symptoms on Feb 21. He sought treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic on Feb 25, and Pioneer Polyclinic on Friday, when he was identified by MOH as a close contact of Case 93 and referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on the same day and immediately isolated.

The second, a 20-year-old Malaysian man, reported onset of symptoms on Feb 27 and sought treatment at a GP clinic the next day, when he was also referred by MOH to NCID and immediately isolated. Test results confirmed Covid-19 infection on Friday afternoon.

The third case, or Case 101, is a 61-year-old Singaporean man who was confirmed to be infected on Saturday morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

The final new case, a 41-year-old Filipino woman, is the 61-year-old man's foreign domestic worker. She was also confirmed to have the Covid-19 infection on Saturday morning and is being warded in an isolation room at NTFGH.

Related Story How Singapore developed a test for Covid-19 antibodies that linked three infection clusters

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

Further details have also emerged on the movements of Case 98, who was announced on Friday and is part of the same cluster.

He reported onset of symptoms on Feb 27, and sought treatment at a GP on the same day, where he was sent to NCID by ambulance. Before his admission to hospital, he had mostly stayed at his home at Jurong West Street 61.

MOH said on Saturday that 72 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged. Of the 30 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable while seven are in critical condition. To date, 3,033 close contacts have been quarantined, with 269 still serving it.

The other clusters that have emerged here are the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore, a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site and the former clusters at Grace Assembly of God and the Life Church and Missions Singapore that are now considered one cluster, as a result of the earlier discovery of a missing link between the two.