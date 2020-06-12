Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 12.
Global stocks plunge on fears of second US coronavirus wave, gloomy Fed outlook
All three major US stock indexes were down well over 5%, posting their worst one-day percentage drops since March 16.
Covid-19 shows importance of building up reserves and resilience, says Teo Chee Hean
Mr Teo called the coronavirus "the largest and most complex" challenge the Republic has faced in his 40 years of public service.
Coronavirus: Singapore looks well placed to further ease restrictions, say experts
But people should not let their guard down because the battle is far from over.
Four of the five new Covid-19 cases in the community are asymptomatic, detected due to active screening
All four are either in essential services or contacts of previous cases.
Vehicle entry permits for Malaysia-registered vehicles to be further extended till end-September
This adds another three months to the initial June 30 extension.
More Singapore roads to become 'nature ways' over the next decade for a less manicured city
Upper Thomson Road, Lornie Road and Old Choa Chu Kang Road are some of the routes which will become nature ways.
Facebook takes action against 'inauthentic' accounts ahead of Singapore general election
A set of accounts was found to have violated Facebook's inauthentic behaviour policies and were picked up as part of ongoing, proactive sweeps of its platforms.
Singapore's tripartite way is a strength that can help weather the Covid-19 storm, says Ng Chee Meng
Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said such tripartism has inspired faith among workers and employers.
The long view on Hong Kong
Amid the angst and anxieties over Hong Kong's future, it may help to consider Li Ka Shing's experience.
Stay-home guide for Friday: Make bread pizza, attend Digital Shilin Singapore festival and more
Instead of tossing stale bread into the bin, turn it into a tasty bread pizza.