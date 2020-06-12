Stay-home guide for Friday: Make bread pizza, attend Digital Shilin Singapore festival and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Improvise with bread pizza



Instead of tossing stale bread into the bin, turn it into a tasty snack or simple meal of bread pizza.

Bread pizza is great for lunch on a work-from-home day or a lazy weekend brunch.

The prep work is so easy, you can turn it into a fun family bonding exercise with the kids.

2 ATTEND: DIGITAL SHILIN SINGAPORE FESTIVAL



If you were at last year's Shilin Singapore event - inspired by the famous night market in Taipei - you may remember its four zones where visitors can dine, shop, play games and watch performances.

This year, the festival returns as Digital Shilin Singapore and runs over two weekends - today to Sunday, and June 19 to 21.

The event has four online zones - Eat, Shop, Play and Fun.

3. LISTEN: HEARTWARMING STORIES ON UFM100.3



SPH Radio's Mandarin station UFM100.3's evening drive time show, Sing-a-long With Xinying And Weilong (Xia Ban Sing-a-long), recently introduced a new segment called Rooting For U (Yi Qi Jia You).

During the segment, which airs at 5pm from Mondays to Fridays, presenters will speak to people from all walks of life who will share heartwarming and positive stories.

For example, on May 29, presenters Yanwei Xiao Er, Lee Xinying, and Low Weilong chatted with Taiwan-born television host Lee Teng.

4. READ: Poetry by Stephanie Chan



We will step outside and hold hands

with people we do not live with, leaning

against fitness corner monkey bars.

