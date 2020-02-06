Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 6.
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 4 new cases, including 6-month-old child of infected couple
All four new cases are in stable condition, while 22 cases confirmed earlier are stable or improving, and one case has been discharged, said MOH.
Coronavirus: China tour group linked to local transmissions visited at least six places in Singapore
The group has since returned home and Chinese authorities confirm that at least two of them have the coronavirus infection.
In political triumph, US President Donald Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges
The verdict, never truly in question since the House of Representatives formally impeached Trump in December, cleared out a major hurdle for the president to fully plunge into his campaign for re-election in November.
Coronavirus: Death toll from virus outbreak rises to 560
The number of deaths in China’s Hubei province was higher than the 65 reported on the previous day, though the number of new cases fell slightly.
Coronavirus: When others have fled Wuhan, this Singaporean chooses to stay
The day that Wuhan went into lockdown, people rushed to supermarkets to stock up on food and necessities. But since then they have been well stocked, says Singaporean K. Ho who has made the city his home for the past 10 years.
Illegal forest dwelling near Bukit Panjang cleared, but new hideout spotted nearby
A hideout used by suspected immigration offenders near Bukit Panjang has been cleared. But a new one has been found 30m away from the original spot.
SAF officer charged over NSF Dave Lee's death has stage 4 cancer, gets discharge not amounting to acquittal
The accused, Captain Tan Baoshu, was the supervising officer of an 8km fast march on April 18, 2018, in which Corporal First Class Lee, 19, participated.
Singapore's AI ethics model needs more bite
It needs more diverse voices to raise transparency, enhance disclosures on what exactly goes into AI algorithms and start discussions on pricing of personal data, says Tech editor Irene Tham.
Turkish jet splits open on landing, killing one and injuring 157
It appeared to have plowed down a slope from the runway and stopped short of a busy road, one of the main highways going into Istanbul.
Swimming: Joseph Schooling reunites with former mentor Lopez in hunt for Olympic gold
The 24-year-old Singaporean will head to Virginia, United States and train as part of a 15-strong group that includes Olympic prospects from Hungary and Poland.