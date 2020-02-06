Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 6.

Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 4 new cases, including 6-month-old child of infected couple



The Ministry of Health reiterated that there is no evidence of widespread community transmission in Singapore for now. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



All four new cases are in stable condition, while 22 cases confirmed earlier are stable or improving, and one case has been discharged, said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: China tour group linked to local transmissions visited at least six places in Singapore



Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Cavan Road, was among the places the Chinese tour group visited. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The group has since returned home and Chinese authorities confirm that at least two of them have the coronavirus infection.

READ MORE HERE

In political triumph, US President Donald Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges



Republicans stayed loyal and mustered a majority of votes to clear the president of both charges - by 52 to 48 on the first, 53 to 47 on the second. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The verdict, never truly in question since the House of Representatives formally impeached Trump in December, cleared out a major hurdle for the president to fully plunge into his campaign for re-election in November.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Death toll from virus outbreak rises to 560



A medical staff member checks the temperature of a patient quarantined at a hotel in Wuhan City. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The number of deaths in China’s Hubei province was higher than the 65 reported on the previous day, though the number of new cases fell slightly.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: When others have fled Wuhan, this Singaporean chooses to stay



Supermarkets and pharmacies in Wuhan have been well stocked. PHOTOS: MR K. HO



The day that Wuhan went into lockdown, people rushed to supermarkets to stock up on food and necessities. But since then they have been well stocked, says Singaporean K. Ho who has made the city his home for the past 10 years.

READ MORE HERE

Illegal forest dwelling near Bukit Panjang cleared, but new hideout spotted nearby



The forest dwelling photographed in December. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



A hideout used by suspected immigration offenders near Bukit Panjang has been cleared. But a new one has been found 30m away from the original spot.

READ MORE HERE

SAF officer charged over NSF Dave Lee's death has stage 4 cancer, gets discharge not amounting to acquittal



SAF captain Tan Baoshu (left), who was charged over his role in the death of full-time national serviceman Dave Lee in 2018, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. PHOTOS: ST FILE



The accused, Captain Tan Baoshu, was the supervising officer of an 8km fast march on April 18, 2018, in which Corporal First Class Lee, 19, participated.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's AI ethics model needs more bite



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



It needs more diverse voices to raise transparency, enhance disclosures on what exactly goes into AI algorithms and start discussions on pricing of personal data, says Tech editor Irene Tham.

READ MORE HERE

Turkish jet splits open on landing, killing one and injuring 157





First responders and paramedics work at the site of the Pegasus Airlines plane crash. PHOTO: REUTERS



It appeared to have plowed down a slope from the runway and stopped short of a busy road, one of the main highways going into Istanbul.

READ MORE HERE

Swimming: Joseph Schooling reunites with former mentor Lopez in hunt for Olympic gold



National swimmer Joseph Schooling (left) will head to Virginia, United States, to train under mentor Sergio Lopez as part of a 12-strong group that includes Olympic prospects from Hungary, Poland and Hong Kong. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI, THE NEW PAPER



The 24-year-old Singaporean will head to Virginia, United States and train as part of a 15-strong group that includes Olympic prospects from Hungary and Poland.

READ MORE HERE