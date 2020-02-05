Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 4 new cases, including 6-month-old child of infected couple

SINGAPORE - Four more cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Feb 5), including the youngest patient confirmed so far, a six-month-old baby who is the child of an infected couple.

Of the new cases, three are linked to the cluster of local transmission announced on Tuesday, and one is an imported case involving a Chinese tourist from Wuhan.

On Tuesday, MOH announced six confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with four women here infected who had not travelled to Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

These four cases were linked to a group of 20 tourists from Guangxi, China, that visited health product shop Yong Thai Hang in Cavan Road in Lavender. With the cases announced on Wednesday, the number of cases linked to the tour group is now seven.

MOH said that Chinese health authorities have confirmed that two travellers from the tour group have the coronavirus infection.

It reiterated that there is no evidence of widespread community transmission in Singapore for now.

With Wednesday's announcement, the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore is 28.

Outside China, Singapore has the second highest number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city. Japan has the most with 33 cases so far.

Of the four new cases announced here on Wednesday, one is a six-month-old baby boy, who is the son of a woman who works at the Yong Thai Hang shop, which caters to Chinese tour groups.

The woman’s son, who is a Singaporean, is warded in an isolation room at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The 28-year-old woman is a Singapore permanent resident who did not recently travel to China. On Tuesday, MOH confirmed that she was infected with the coronavirus.

This was after the shop was visited by a tour group from Guangxi on Jan 23. The Singaporean tour guide of the group was later confirmed to be infected.

The husband of the infected woman who works at Yong Thai Hang was also one of the confirmed cases announced on Wednesday with no recent travel history to China.

The 45-year-old Singaporean man is warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The couple's maid, a 44-year-old Indonesian maid, was earlier confirmed on Tuesday to be infected with the virus as well.

Another case linked to the Chinese tour group that visited the shop is the husband of the group's infected tour guide.

The 40-year-old Singaporean man also had no recent travel history to China and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He developed a fever on Jan 24 and visited Hougang Polyclinic with his wife, a 32-year-old Singaporean woman, on Jan 30. He presented himself at NCID on Monday.

Before the man was admitted to hospital, he was at his home in Buangkok Green and worked at Diamond Industries Jewellery Company at Harbour Drive which was visited by the same tour group from Guangxi.

The man also visited Pasir Panjang Hawker Centre and used public transport.

MOH said that the risk of infection from transient contact, such as on public transport or in public places, is assessed to be low.

The last confirmed case announced on Wednesday is a 42-year-old Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 21.

She is the daughter of one of the earlier confirmed cases, a 73-year-old woman who is a Chinese national. As the 42-year-old showed symptoms, she was taken by ambulance to NCID on the same day as her mother, immediately isolated, and is now warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Tour group from Guangxi

Regarding the tour group from Guangxi that visited the Yong Thai Hang shop, MOH said that its members were in Singapore from Jan 22 to 23, and also transited here for three hours here on Jan 27.

The group also visited Diamond Industries Jewellery Company in Harbour Drive, Meeting You Restaurant in Hamilton Road, Royal Dragon Restaurant in Havelock Road, T Galleria by DFS in Scotts Road, and D’Resort @ Downtown East in Pasir Ris.

In the almost 14 days since the tourists visited these places, the ministry has communicated with 142 contacts and all are well except one person who has been isolated as a suspected case. Test results for this person are pending.

MOH has also done contact tracing of the crew and passengers of the flight that left Singapore with the Chinese tour group on Jan 27. Five of them are still in Singapore and have been quarantined.

The coronavirus, known as 2019-nCov, first emerged in Wuhan in December last year and has so far proved to be more infectious than Sars.

As of Wednesday, the outbreak had sickened more than 24,000 and killed more than 490, with Hong Kong reporting its first death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, the second fatality outside mainland China.

Related Story Coronavirus: Grand Hyatt Singapore disinfecting rooms and public areas after 3 travellers test positive

Related Story Coronavirus: Cleaning stepped up in public housing estates in Singapore

The deceased was a 39-year-old man with an underlying illness. He had taken the high-speed train from Hong Kong to Wuhan city in Hubei province on Jan 21, and from Changsha in Hunan province to Hong Kong on Jan 23.

Most of the deaths from the virus occurred in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Overseas cases linked to Grand Hyatt Singapore

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that two business travellers – a Malaysian and a South Korean – linked to a conference at the Grand Hyatt Singapore tested positive for the coronavirus.

MOH said that this private business meeting at the hotel from Jan 20 to 22 involved 109 people from the same company.

Of the 15 Singapore residents at this event, 11 are well and four have reported symptoms and have been referred to NCID for assessment.

The event’s remaining 94 overseas participants have all since left Singapore and MOH has informed the relevant health authorities abroad.

n the wake of the outbreak, a growing number of countries, including Italy, the United States, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Russia, have put in place travel restrictions. Germany, France and the US have evacuated citizens from China.

Several major airlines have also halted flights to and from China, deepening concerns of a widespread economic slowdown.

In Singapore, measures to combat the outbreak include mask distribution at residents' committee centres and community centres islandwide, which began on Saturday.

The Government announced on Jan 30 that all 1.3 million households in Singapore would be given a pack of four masks each amid reports of shops running out of stock.

On Tuesday, the Government also said that large gatherings and communal activities, such as assemblies and excursions, will be suspended at schools, pre-schools and eldercare facilities here from Wednesday after the first local transmissions of the coronavirus were reported on Tuesday.