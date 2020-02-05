Coronavirus: China tour group linked to local transmissions visited at least six places in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A group of 20 tourists from China's Guangxi region who visited multiple places in Singapore in January have so far been linked to all seven cases of local transmission here.

The group has since returned home and Chinese authorities confirm that at least two of them have the coronavirus infection.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the group had visited six locations in Singapore on Jan 22 and 23.

They then went to Malaysia before returning via Woodlands Checkpoint at 3am on Jan 27 and departing at 6am from Changi Airport.

The places they visited were:

1. Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Cavan Street in Lavender. Two employees of the shop and a tour guide who brought the group there are among those with the virus.

2. Diamond Industries Jewellery Company in Harbour Drive

3. Meeting You Restaurant in Hamilton Road.

4. Royal Dragon Restaurant in Havelock Road

5. T Galleria by DFS in Scotts Road

6. D'Resort @ Downtown East in Pasir Ris

MOH noted that nearly 14 days have passed since the tourists visited these places.

The ministry has reached out to 142 contacts and "all but one are well".

It added: "The person has been isolated as a suspect case and test results are pending."

The ministry has also conducted contact tracing of the crew and passengers of the tour group's departing flight on Jan 27.

Five are still in Singapore and have been quarantined.

MOH reiterated that contact tracing for the confirmed cases is still ongoing.

Once identified, MOH will closely monitor all close contacts and they will be quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure to the patient as a precautionary measure.

In addition, all other identified contacts who have a low risk of being infected will be under active surveillance, and will be contacted daily to monitor their health status.

As of noon yesterday, MOH has identified 379 close contacts.

Of the 304 who are still in Singapore, 299 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated. MOH is trying to contact the remaining five close contacts.