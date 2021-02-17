Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 17.
Tanjong Pagar crash: Video shows girlfriend of driver running to burning car
Footage obtained by ST shows the moment the woman ran into a burning car to save those trapped inside.
Highlights of Budget 2021: From household vouchers to GST on imported low-value goods bought online
Petrol duties will go up while lifelines for firms in worst-hit sectors like aviation will be extended.
Budget 2021: Pivoting from Covid-19 crisis to what comes next
As is usual with DPM Heng Swee Keat's Budgets, the measures are wide-ranging, with a lot to unpack.
Friends in Tanjong Pagar crash were doing charity work just hours before fatal accident
They were helping to give out meals to low-income seniors living in rental flats at York Hill Estate in Tiong Bahru.
Carrot-and-stick approach to speeding up electric vehicle adoption
After a series of sweeteners to entice motorists to switch to electric cars, there is now a slightly bitter pill for those who do not.
Philanthropist and distinguished professor Saw Swee Hock dies, aged 89
Prof Saw donated $30 million to establish the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health in 2011.
Trump, Giuliani accused in lawsuit of conspiring to incite US Capitol riot
The lawsuit also names as defendants the Proud Boys and the anti-government militia known as the Oath Keepers.
US, Britain cry foul as Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi hit with new charge
She was facing a second charge of violating the country's Natural Disaster Law.
NParks investigating after swathes of Kranji woodland along rail corridor were cleared by mistake
Aerial photos of the site show the destruction of the woodland.
Sole Covid-19 case is domestic worker from Indonesia who tested positive during SHN
The Health Ministry also said the Police K-9 unit cluster, which developed after a para-veterinarian contracted Covid-19, has now been closed.