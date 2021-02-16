NParks investigating after swathes of Kranji Woodland along rail corridor were cleared by mistake

SINGAPORE - Large swathes of Kranji Woodland along the rail corridor were mistakenly cleared while the authorities were in the midst of biodiversity impact assessments there.

Aerial photos of the site showing the destruction of the woodland, a 70ha green patch that is home to around 40 species of birds, emerged on social media on Sunday (Feb 14). One picture showed a narrow strip of trees surrounding the rail corridor, with much of the rest cleared.

In response to these posts, a JTC Corporation spokesman said on Tuesday that the land was "erroneously" cleared by its contractor before the completion of environmental assessments.

The National Parks Board told The Straits Times that it is investigating the unauthorised clearance at the site.

"We take a serious view of unauthorised greenery clearance and will not hesitate to take the appropriate enforcement action," it added.

Development projects in Singapore near sensitive nature areas are subject to greater scrutiny and developers may be required to carry out more detailed environmental studies.

The green patches cleared were on a site slated for the Agri-Food Innovation Park, which is part of the Sungei Kadut Eco-District (Sked). The master plan for the latter, which seeks to support new growth sectors such as agri-tech and environmental technology, was announced in February last year.

Upon discovering the mistake during a site inspection on Jan 13, JTC instructed the contractor Huationg to stop all clearing works immediately.



The green patches cleared were on a site slated for the Agri-Food Innovation Park. PHOTO: BRICE LI/FACEBOOK



No further clearing has taken place at the site since then and the contractor has been issued a stern warning, JTC said.

According to the statutory board, it had engaged an environmental specialist to conduct a biodiversity baseline study last December to create an environmental monitoring and management plan (EMMP) for specified plots of land within the area. These were expected to be completed around April before plans to engage stakeholders.

"JTC will continue with the baseline study and EMMP and will work closely with all relevant stakeholders... to ensure that the Sked redevelopment plans are carried out with due consultation and in an environmentally responsible and sensitive manner," the spokesman said.



One picture showed a narrow strip of trees surrounding the rail corridor, with much of the rest cleared. PHOTO: BRICE LI/FACEBOOK



"The findings of the studies will be publicly available when ready."

In a statement, Huationg apologised and said it was working with JTC on ongoing investigations "to determine the cause of this lapse, and to prevent future occurrences".

"We are also reviewing internally and working with JTC to strengthen our project management processes," the contractor added.