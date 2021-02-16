Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

YANGON (REUTERS) - Myanmar police have filed a second charge against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military deposed her and seized power in a coup on Feb 1, her lawyer said on Tuesday (Feb 16).

She has already been charged with importing walkie-talkies, but lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told local media she was facing a second charge of violating the country's Natural Disaster Law.

He said Ms Suu Kyi had met a judge on a video call due to Covid-19 regulations, but lawyers could not attend because they had not been granted power of attorney.

Asked about her health, Mr Khin Maung Zaw said: "No news is good news. We haven't heard or received bad news."

The date of the next court hearing will be March 1, he added.

Ms Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest for her efforts to end military rule and is again being kept under guard at her home in Naypyitaw.