Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 24

Bilateral agreements have not jeopardised employment opportunities for S'poreans: Heng Swee Keat

These agreements can help draw in investments from abroad, and in turn pave the way for Singaporean firms to invest overseas and be fairly treated there, he said.

askST: What happens if you are retrenched?

What are the rights of a retrenched worker?

New Covid-19 cluster at dormitory in Kaki Bukit

There were 87 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, taking Singapore's total to 56,353.

Trump hails FDA’s authorisation of plasma treatment for coronavirus, after slamming agency

So far, 70,000 patients in the US have been treated using blood plasma.

Family of 14-year-old who drowned at Changi did not know he was at the beach, says relative

They had thought that the boy had gone to study with a group of friends.

Apple to open third store in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands 'soon'

This will be the first Apple store in the world that sits on water.

Coronavirus: Some businesses in tingkat, skincare and logistics transport sectors see ray of hope amid pandemic

It is not all gloom and doom for businesses, as some see demand surging for certain services during the pandemic.

Supporting the Covid-19 front line: Tireless effort behind the scenes

Various departments in four hospitals have been assisting patients behind the scenes while battling their own challenges, from manpower shortages to export restrictions.

More hawkers are going cashless, but will it last?

Some stalls now handle hundreds of cashless transactions monthly.

Football: Bayern Munich beat Paris St Germain 1-0 to win Champions League

France international Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal in the 59th minute.

