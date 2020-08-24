Coronavirus: Some businesses in tingkat, skincare and logistics transport sectors see ray of hope amid pandemic

The impact of Covid-19 weighs heavily on industries across the board but for some sectors, there is a ray of hope as changes brought on by the pandemic drive demand and bring new customers for those in the tingkat, skincare and logistics transport sectors.

Coronavirus: Tingkat meals keep kitchens humming as buffet orders dry up



Kim Paradise managing director Clement Tiang making tingkat deliveries. Even though the tingkat side is doing well, bookings for catering are down almost 90 per cent for his company. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Demand for tingkat services has heated up in recent months and reached its peak during the circuit breaker period, when most of Singapore stayed home.

Providers of meal delivery services said they saw up to a 100 per cent increase in requests for tingkat meals, with demand surging just before April as Singapore entered the circuit breaker.

Kim Paradise managing director Clement Tiang said that before the Covid-19 pandemic, it used to provide daily tingkat meals to about 5,000 people, or about 2,500 households.

READ MORE HERE

Skincare brands make up with surge in online sales as more stay in



Ms Hayley Teo, founder of Rooki Beauty, which has seen a 200 per cent increase in new customers since April. PHOTO: HAYLEY TEO



With more people staying home these past months, many are forgoing make-up, opting for the au naturel look, and giving more attention to skincare, said industry players.

While most brick-and-mortar stores that stock skincare products had to close during the two month-long circuit breaker period, online tills were ringing merrily as local skincare brands saw a boost in sales.

When home-grown brand Skin Inc had to shut its four physical stores temporarily, there was cause for concern, said its global brand manager Rani Lanyifan Wang, 28.

READ MORE HERE

Going with the Flow to ride logistics wave



Flow Services co-founders (from left) Michael Wang, 39, Marvin Tan, 39, and Melvin Tan, 33. Flow is helping F&B firms in warehousing and storage issues, and handling inefficiencies in supply chains and deliveries. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



While others are holding back on new ventures because of Covid-19, Mr Melvin Tan and two business partners decided to strike out and start a food logistics and warehousing business.

As the pandemic forces companies to restructure and rethink their operations, there has been a surge in demand for logistics and warehousing providers, said Mr Tan, 33, who used to work in a multinational food and beverage firm.

"Many companies will be consolidating or expanding during this period, so that is where we come in," he said of Flow Services, which was registered last month and will serve mainly small and medium-sized enterprises.

READ MORE HERE