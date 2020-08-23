New Covid-19 cluster at dormitory in Kaki Bukit; Vietnamese workpass holder is sole community case

SINGAPORE - A new cluster at a dormitory in Kaki Bukit was announced by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (Aug 23).

One of the newly confirmed cases is linked to four previously confirmed cases to form a new cluster at Homestay Lodge at 39 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3.

It is among the 73 new cases linked to migrant workers living in dormitories confirmed on Sunday, out of the total of 87 cases.

Two were also linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge announced on Saturday, about a month after it had been closed as a cluster, bringing its total to 58 cases.

The Manpower Ministry (MOM), Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and MOH said in a joint statement before midnight that all 58 cases were asymptomatic.

MOM has issued a stay-home notice to 4,800 workers at the dormitory as a precautionary measure and will test them in the next few days, while BCA has issued a safety time-out notice to 20 construction projects where the Covid-19-positive workers had gone to work.

MOH also confirmed that a 38-year-old Vietnamese male workpass holder is the sole community Covid-19 case.

He is an unlinked case and was detected under MOH's enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

Epidemiological investigations of the case are in progress, MOH said, adding that all the identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

The ministry will also conduct serological tests for his household contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them.

There were also 13 imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. All were tested while serving their stay-home notice.

Five are Singapore permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on Aug 11 and two are Dependant's Pass and Long-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from India and the Philippines on Aug 11

Two are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines on Aug 11.

Another two are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India on Aug 11, while the remaining two are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who were allowed entry into Singapore as one of them has been seeking medical treatment here and the other is the parent and caregiver. They arrived from Bangladesh on Aug 21.

These cases are among the 87 new coronavirus cases announced by the ministry on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 56,353.

The number of new daily cases in the community remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, said MOH.

With 244 cases discharged on Sunday, 54, 149 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 76 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care. A further 2,086 are isolated and recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.