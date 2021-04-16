Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 16.

Scoot flights from S'pore barred from landing in Hong Kong for 2 weeks after 2 Covid-19 cases detected

Scoot's passenger service from Hong Kong to Singapore will not be affected.

What are the safety concerns of vaccinating those under 16 and is it necessary to do so?

It is unlikely that Singapore would reach herd immunity without vaccinating kids, said one expert.

Uncertainty will be a bigger feature of Singapore's political successions

Singaporeans should get used to not knowing who the next PM is going to be, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

US sanctions Russia over cyber attacks, Moscow calls actions 'hostile steps'

The move is in retaliation for Kremlin's US election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.

Novena Global Healthcare's Terence Loh has two more weeks to stave off bankruptcy

Maybank began bankruptcy proceedings against him in a bid to recover over $3 million in outstanding debts.

S'pore's health insurance review: Issues that need attention to ensure sustainable scheme

MOH must set both the direction and boundaries for private-sector health insurance, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Dow ends over 34,000 for 1st time on good bank earnings, data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average at closing bell is up 0.9 per cent at 34,036.05.

Covid-19 mixed-vaccine regimen requires studies to assess efficacy, safety: Experts

Mixing Covid-19 vaccines could even be beneficial at inciting a more robust immune response.

'We are really unlucky': Employee of moneylender robbed twice in five months

An Aetos officer armed with a revolver allegedly took $24,000 on Monday.

Bye bye, loungewear: Look office-ready with these style tips and tricks

Try a capsule wardrobe, layer smart and find the right fit. And don't forget about your hair.

