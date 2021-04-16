For Subscribers
Home Ground: Uncertainty will be a bigger feature of political successions
Rather than hark back to a mythical period of certainty, Singaporeans can learn to become used to ambiguity. It’s fine not to know who the next PM will be.
Depending on who you talk to, the news about Mr Heng Swee Keat stepping aside as future leader of Singapore was either to be expected, or so shocking as to be seismic.
Various media outlets reported it differently. Bloomberg said Mr Heng's decision meant the People's Action Party (PAP) faced a "suddenly unpredictable scenario" and called it "a seismic shake-up for the party."