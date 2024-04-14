Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Iran launches swarm of drones at Israel, its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory
What an open war between Israel and Iran could look like
How might a war between them be fought? How do Israeli and Iranian military capabilities compare?
Renewing and affirming partnerships important in troubled world: DPM Lawrence Wong
No motive found yet for killer shot dead after stabbing 6 people to death at Sydney mall
Hard for companies to prevent former star employees from competing
It is hard to prove data has been misused as staff are entitled to use skills or knowledge learnt.
S’pore company drops plan to launch electric motorcycle battery swop service
High costs and complex requirements make it difficult for the service to be commercially viable.
NUS and NTU cast wider net for students through aptitude-based admissions
These include interviews, aptitude tests and portfolios to assess potential beyond grades.
Words of wisdom from the dying
Four terminally ill Singaporeans share their advice on how to live more meaningfully.
Steady stream of visitors, prospective buyers at The Car Expo 2024
‘For a journalist, you are rather a poor correspondent’ – why written words matter
The romance of the fine writing instrument endures in the digital age, says Ravi Velloor.