Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14, 2024

Updated
Apr 14, 2024, 08:40 AM
Published
Apr 14, 2024, 08:37 AM

Iran launches swarm of drones at Israel, its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory

Sirens and blasts sounded across Israel after Iran launched its retaliatory attack.

What an open war between Israel and Iran could look like

How might a war between them be fought? How do Israeli and Iranian military capabilities compare?

Renewing and affirming partnerships important in troubled world: DPM Lawrence Wong

Singapore will be updating and upgrading ties with Germany and France.

No motive found yet for killer shot dead after stabbing 6 people to death at Sydney mall

The police did not believe the incident was a terrorist attack.

Hard for companies to prevent former star employees from competing

It is hard to prove data has been misused as staff are entitled to use skills or knowledge learnt.

S’pore company drops plan to launch electric motorcycle battery swop service

High costs and complex requirements make it difficult for the service to be commercially viable.

NUS and NTU cast wider net for students through aptitude-based admissions

These include interviews, aptitude tests and portfolios to assess potential beyond grades.

Words of wisdom from the dying

Four terminally ill Singaporeans share their advice on how to live more meaningfully.

Steady stream of visitors, prospective buyers at The Car Expo 2024

Organised by SPH Media, the two-day event runs till today at Singapore Expo.

‘For a journalist, you are rather a poor correspondent’ – why written words matter

The romance of the fine writing instrument endures in the digital age, says Ravi Velloor.

