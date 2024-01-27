More youth blood donors needed for Singapore’s ageing population

SINGAPORE – Every blood donation can save three lives.

This is the motivation for National University of Singapore undergraduate Shiek Abdullah Mohamed Fazil, 23, who has donated blood 13 times since 2019.

“It’s a personal satisfaction knowing that each blood donation can save three people, even though I don’t know who the blood goes to,” he said.

Mr Fazil, whose blood type is O, started donating at age 18 when he joined the Red Cross Youth Chapter in Ngee Ann Polytechnic. He also helped the polytechnic organise blood donation drives.

Unlike him, many of his peers are not donating blood.

“Some are scared of the needle,” he said. “We need to inspire generations of blood donors by starting them young, such as through correcting misconceptions and developing their interest in schools.”

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) told The Straits Times that the number of youth blood donors aged 16 to 25 continued its downward trend in 2023.

Youth accounted for 15 per cent of the total donor pool in 2023, as compared with 17 per cent in 2022. In 2021, they constituted 20 per cent of all donors. More than a decade ago, in 2011, youth accounted for 33 per cent.

The downward trend comes even as the total number of blood donors has inched up slightly.

In 2023, there were a total of 77,424 blood donors, who made up 1.87 per cent of Singapore’s total population.

This was slightly higher than in 2022, when there were 74,154 blood donors, or 1.82 per cent of the total population. In 2021, there were 69,032 blood donors, or 1.73 per cent of the population.

SRC said the decrease in youth blood donors worsened during the pandemic, when it cancelled its school outreach and mobile blood drives. These are important avenues for youth donors to learn about blood donation and start their donation journey.



“While we have resumed these activities, it takes time and effort to build up the momentum and grow the pool of youth blood donors again,” said SRC’s spokesperson.

SRC works with youth organisations, including schools and institutions of higher learning, to promote and educate youth on the importance of blood donation, and to dispel misconceptions such as blood donation being painful and that donors can catch diseases.

There are also ground-up efforts to empower youth to run public donation drives and organise group donations at the blood banks to encourage peer-to-peer donor recruitment.