Singapore eases blood donation restriction to expand donor pool

SINGAPORE – Potential blood donors who have for decades been unable to give blood can soon do so, as the Republic will lift a longstanding restriction aimed at curbing the spread of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD), or mad cow disease.

On Saturday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung made an appeal for those with O+ and O- blood types to give blood and raise national blood stocks, and launched a new award to encourage more youth to become regular donors.

As vCJD can incubate in a person for several decades and there are no reliable screening tests for it, many countries have taken a blunt approach by disallowing blood donation from people who have lived for a period in countries such as the United Kingdom, Ireland and France, said Mr Ong.

But new scientific findings that reduce the risk of vCJD transmission from blood transfusion has prompted countries such as the United States and Australia to lift such geographical risk restrictions.

This is as white blood cells, which can potentially transmit the disease, can be separated from donated blood without significantly affecting its quality, said Mr Ong, who was at an event at the Singapore Expo to mark World Blood Donor Day.

“Given the latest development and international evidence, we will... relax our restrictions in the later part of this year,” said Mr Ong.

He added: “This will contribute to a more stable blood supply in Singapore.”

However, such donors will be allowed to do only apheresis donation for now, as this method uses a machine to allow direct collection of blood with the white blood cells removed.

Those interested in donating blood this way can do so at the Health Sciences Authority’s (HSA) blood bank in Outram once the restriction is lifted.

Noting that blood usage has increased in recent months as hospitals catch up on surgical procedures and treatments postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Ong appealed to those of the O blood group to come forward.

As at Friday, stocks of blood types O+, O- and AB- were low, according to the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) website.

Type O blood is important as O- is the universal blood type for transfusions, while more than 80 per cent of the population can receive O+ blood. More than 34,000 patients benefited from blood donations in 2022.

Blood donation typically gets disrupted during the June school holidays as people returning to Singapore from certain countries are not allowed to donate blood for a number of weeks, Mr Ong said.

“So my appeal to donors and potential donors is to make it a habit to donate blood before you travel, whether now, during the National Day public holiday or towards the year end,” he said.

“This will help to raise our blood stocks to healthy and sustainable levels.”