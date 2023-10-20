More blood donors expected with easing of restriction on exposure to human mad cow disease

SINGAPORE – Engineering manager Sim Yong Peng was a regular blood donor before he went to the United Kingdom to pursue his engineering degree from 1993 to 1995.

Due to possible exposure to the Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) while he was there, he could not donate blood for many years upon his return to Singapore.

With the easing of vCJD restriction on Oct 2 by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the 55-year-old was finally able to donate his platelets and plasma on Oct 7 at the Bloodbank@HSA in Outram.

As at Wednesday, nine donors who were previously affected by the vCJD restriction, including Mr Sim, donated successfully.

The disease is caused by infectious proteins called prions that are transmitted through the consumption of meat and meat products from cows carrying the bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE or mad cow disease) prion. In blood, the prion protein is found mainly in white blood cells.

As vCJD can incubate in a person for several decades and there are no reliable screening tests for it, HSA had previously adopted a risk mitigation strategy to defer donors with a history of residence or travel in areas where BSE might have been present, to prevent transfusion-transmitted vCJD in Singapore.

Following a review in 2022, HSA determined that the risk of transfusion-transmitted vCJD is low if the blood donations are leucodepleted, a process that removes white blood cells from blood components. The easing of restriction applies only to apheresis donation for now, as it allows direct collection of leucodepleted blood products.

Donors with geographical risk exposure to vCJD, like Mr Sim, can now make donations by apheresis.

This is a specialised donation method where specific blood components, such as platelets, plasma, or red blood cells, are collected, while returning the rest of the blood to the donor.

After his recent donation, he was even able to lead a kayaking expedition from Sembawang to Punggol, and back, the next morning.

“My friends and I are happy and excited that we can donate our blood again. Before this, I had called the blood bank to check, but the answer was always that they would notify me when I could donate again,” said Mr Sim, who is looking forward to his next blood donation in December.

HSA told The Straits Times that it has sent out letters in September to 320 donors who were affected by the vCJD restriction to inform them of the easing of the restriction.

It added that since the easing of the vCJD restriction on Oct 2, the response from blood donors has been encouraging.

Of the nine donors, five are Singaporeans who had stayed in the UK, France, Ireland and other European countries during the affected period. They had lived in the UK for three months or more from 1980 to 1996, or in France, Ireland and other European countries for five years or more since 1980.