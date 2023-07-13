Month-long police-DBS operation prevents 3,900 from losing over $21 million through scams

SINGAPORE - A month-long joint operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and DBS bank prevented more than 3,900 victims from losing over $21 million through scams, the police said on Thursday.

The operation, from June 12 to July 11, was led by SPF’s Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) and DBS, and used technology to identify job, investment and other scam victims, alerting them to prevent further financial losses.

For example, through automating processes, the bank and ASC officers significantly reduced the time taken to identify scam victims, with little human intervention.

Over 4,600 SMSes were sent to more than 3,900 victims, disrupting more than 1,400 active scam cases during the operation.

The police and DBS also used technology to automate information sharing, information processing and the mass distribution of SMS alerts within a short time, improving its outreach.

The victims were unaware that they had fallen prey to scams, before they received the alerts from the police.

For job scams, victims would receive job offers through unsolicited Whatsapp or Telegram messages, urging them to participate in simple surveys or performing tasks such as “boosting ratings” of product listings for reputable merchants - in return for rewards.

Victims would then be asked to complete tasks such as answering survey questions, and subsequently directed to create accounts on fraudulent websites to earn additional commissions.

Once victims received their initial payment and commission, they would be directed to complete further “product boosting tasks” by making payments to bank accounts provided by the scammers.

In scams related to investment, victims are often approached on social media platforms, where they are introduced to investment opportunities.

Scammers frequently pose as financial advisors, brokers, or investment experts, enticing victims with the promise of lucrative profits.

Victims are then instructed to transfer money to specific bank accounts. Initially, victims may receive small profits, leading them to believe the scheme is legitimate. The amount is slowly increased, and victims may find themselves transferring larger sums of money to bank accounts controlled by scammers.

It is only when victims are asked to pay excessive withdrawal fees to encash their profits from fake investment platforms, that they realise they have been deceived.