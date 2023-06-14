Scammers put up fake websites of popular brands on search engines in phishing scam: Report

SINGAPORE – Scammers have created fake websites of more than 100 brands, including Nike and Puma, and tapped optimisation tools so they appear as top results when people use search engines such as Google.

The fake sites have web addresses that look similar to the real thing – such as pumaoutletsingapore.com – and copy the layout of the genuine site, said phishing and counterfeit website detector Bolster in a report released on Tuesday.

Puma’s genuine website address is sg.puma.com

More than 100 clothing, footwear and apparel brands were targeted by the brand impersonation scam campaign, which started in June 2022, said the report.

They include watch brands such as Casio and Fossil, sports brands such as Nike and Puma, jewellery maker Pandora and outdoor label The North Face.

Instead of sending people e-mails to phish for personal information, the scammers made use of search engines to direct victims to fake websites where their details could be stolen, in a variant of the phishing scam.

Bolster’s threat research team detected more than 3,000 live Internet domains used by the scammers.

In the case of apparel brand Puma, some examples included pumaoutletsingapore.com, pumasalesingapore.com, pumasingaporeoutlet.com and puma-shoes-singapore.com.

When The Straits Times visited these sites, none of them worked. But Bolster said that “the domains would go back and forth between being active and inactive every month”.

It added: “(Buyers) enter their e-mail, password and credit card details, unknowingly compromising their personal information.

“Instead of delivering the promised products, (the scammers) either never send anything or ship low-quality knock-offs sourced from Chinese marketplaces.”

A majority of these scam domains, or about 1,500 of them, were also found to be registered with Alibaba.com’s e-commerce platform.

ST has contacted the e-commerce company about the measures it employs to ensure that domain names registered with them belong to legitimate organisations.

The police have regularly issued advisories reminding the public to be wary of phishing sites. In May, they alerted the public to a fake Traffic Police website.

In the scam, victims receive an SMS about an outstanding traffic offence for speeding and are warned that failure to pay the fine on time will result in a late-fee charge.