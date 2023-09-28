MOM to target metalworking, small-scale construction work, even as safety stats improve

SINGAPORE – The Manpower Ministry (MOM) will step up inspections of the metalworking industry and raise safety standards for smaller-scale construction work like renovations, as these accounted for many work-related injuries in the first half of 2023.

MOM on Thursday highlighted the need for targeted interventions in these areas, as it released national workplace safety and health (WSH) statistics for the period between January and June.

There were 14 workplace deaths and 311 major workplace injuries in the first six months of 2023.

This is down from 18 deaths and 316 major injuries in the second half of 2022, and 28 workplace deaths and 298 major injuries in the first half of 2022.

Major injuries refer to severe non-fatal injuries, which include amputation, blindness and fractures.

The spate of deaths in 2022 had prompted MOM to impose a heightened safety period between September 2022 and May 2023. The ministry said this move has shown positive outcomes based on the latest workplace safety figures.

However, MOM flagged the construction, transportation and storage, and manufacturing sectors, which together contributed to 13 of the 14 deaths in the first half of 2023 and 62 per cent of all major injuries.

Within all three sectors, small and medium-sized enterprises generally fared worse than larger firms, MOM said.

In particular, addition and alteration works, renovations, and facilities management contributed to 67 per cent of all workplace deaths and major injuries in the construction sector between January and June.

MOM said it will work with relevant agencies and industry partners to improve safety standards for contractors involved in such smaller-scale construction work, though it did not provide more details.

It will also ramp up inspections of smaller construction sites, which may get less enforcement coverage than larger sites due to the sheer number of them around the island.

In the manufacturing sector, 43 per cent of all the workplace deaths and major injuries came from metalworking. There were 38 deaths and major injuries in the sub-sector in the first half of 2023, compared with 18 in the second half of 2022.

To curb this increase, MOM said it will prioritise inspections at metalworking work sites to detect and deter safety breaches.

A demerit point system that is currently in place for the construction sector will also be extended to manufacturing firms by Oct 1. This move was first announced in May.