MOM issues stop-work orders to 34 companies for not following safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE - More than 30 companies have been ordered to stop work immediately after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) found that they have not been following safe distancing measures.

In the past week, the ministry issued 34 stop-work orders and 36 remedial orders, the result of a four-day long operation, which saw its officers conducting checks on more than 100 companies.

It said on Friday (March 27) that these companies were required to make "immediate rectifications" and urged other businesses to keep themselves updated on the latest advisories.

Under government orders, employers should defer or cancel all workplace events.

They should also place their employees on work-from-home arrangements wherever possible, and take precautions such as making sure employees work staggered hours and sit apart if they have to go into the office.

Mr Raymond Koh, an MOM inspector, noted that it was also important to educate employers on best practices.

He said: "Where we can, we are sharing good practices that other companies have done to support employers in protecting their employees and loved ones, and the public at large. Beyond enforcement, it is important to help employers understand the gaps that must be rectified to limit the spread of Covid-19 at work premises."