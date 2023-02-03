Mental health of seniors and caregivers must be supported: President Halimah

SINGAPORE – As Singapore’s population ages, it is important to pay attention to the mental health of seniors, said President Halimah Yacob, noting that this aspect must be considered a crucial component of active ageing.

The National Population Health Survey 2021 found that adults aged 60 to 74 were the least willing to seek help for mental health from healthcare professionals or informal support networks.

According to the Singapore Department of Statistics’ Population Trends 2022, the proportion of residents aged 65 and over increased from 16 per cent in 2021 to 16.6 per cent in 2022.

Madam Halimah added that the youth and caregivers are two other groups that the community must support when it comes to the topic of mental health.

Speaking at Club Heal’s 10th-anniversary fund-raising gala dinner at Orchid Country Club, she added that caregivers of those with mental health conditions face unique challenges.

Some have to look after loved ones who are not receiving treatment, or who have defaulted on their treatment.

“Others face difficult family circumstances and stigmatisation, or struggle to find employment which offers the flexibility they need to care for their loved ones,” Madam Halimah said.

“Sometimes, being a caregiver can also trigger symptoms such as burnout and feelings of isolation, which can escalate to depression if unaddressed.”

Providing better support to caregivers is the theme of the President’s Challenge 2023, Madam Halimah added.

Club Heal was formed in 2012 with the focus on healing and recovery for those with mental health conditions, as well as for their caregivers.

The social service agency said on Friday it has supported close to 10,000 clients and caregivers over the last 10 years. It runs four mental wellness centres, with a fifth in Eunos set to open in the third quarter of this year.

Its programmes include providing counselling and therapy, supporting caregivers and a back-to-work programme to help its beneficiaries reintegrate into the workforce.

Club Heal is also one of four social service agencies invited to take part in a pilot project by the President’s Challenge and the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to boost community-based support for young people with mental health conditions.

Those working for the agencies under this programme, which was launched in March 2022, were trained by IMH to provide intervention and support for people between 13 and 19 years old with mild to moderate conditions such as depression, addiction and self-harm.