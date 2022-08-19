Having help boosts caregivers' quality of life, but many not seeking support: Study

SINGAPORE - Often all a caregiver wants is a listening ear and someone who can offer emotional support, said Ms Wang Yu Hsuan, director of eldercare services at social service agency Montfort Care.

And so its hotline, which was started in 2020, does just that.

Part of the suite of services under its Caregiver Community Lab in Radin Mas, the hotline provides a safe space for caregivers to talk about their struggles and discuss ways to handle their caregiving issues with professional staff.

The lab boosts the support for caregivers in the neighbourhood, and is one of several pilot caregiving projects the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) has started with its community partners.

This comes after a large-scale NCSS study found that caregivers who received help in caring for their loved ones reported a better quality of life.

The study, which started in 2018 and whose results were released in early August, aimed to find out the factors that affect caregivers' quality of life and how their needs can be addressed.

It polled more than 4,500 Singapore residents aged 21 and older who are caring for a loved one with disabilities, chronic illnesses or mental health conditions.

The NCSS said this is the first time a study on caregivers' quality of life of such a scale has been done here. Its key findings were:

- Just over half of the caregivers are "burdened" by or "barely coping" with their caregiving responsibilities and they feel they have less control over their lives.

- Caregivers who received help in caring for their loved ones reported a better quality of life. Almost two in five polled provided care to their loved ones alone, with the lack of other helpers being commonly cited as their reason for going solo.

- Less than 30 per cent used caregiver services.

A significant proportion of caregivers who did not use caregiving services cited cost as a reason. The other commonly cited reasons include the lack of such services.

For those who used a caregiving service, they rated most services, especially caregiver-related training programmes, respite care and support groups, as useful.

The study also noted that as Singapore's population ages rapidly and family sizes shrink, more people are likely to become caregivers to the seniors in their family.