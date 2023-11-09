MAS unveils coins for Year of the Dragon

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unveiled the 2024 Year of the Dragon Almanac coins on Thursday.

The coins, which are legal tender at face value, will be issued on Jan 1, 2024. The coins feature a dragon against the backdrop of Gardens by the Bay.

The flip sides bear the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2024 marked on it, said MAS.

There are 10 variations, comprising different face values, metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects.

All of the coins, except the nickel-plated zinc proof-like coin, are accompanied by a serialised certificate of authenticity.