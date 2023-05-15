New $10 coin to commemorate 100th birth anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday launched a $10 coin to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

The coin pays tribute to Mr Lee’s “strategic vision, boldness and indomitable spirit that transformed Singapore from a regional trading port to a global manufacturing, business and financial hub”, MAS said in a release.

The gold coin, called LKY100, is minted in aluminium bronze. It has a diameter of 30mm, making it larger than the current Third Series coins in circulation, MAS said.

One side of the coin features a portrait of Mr Lee, accompanied in the foreground by the Marina Barrage. It represents Mr Lee’s vision to build a freshwater reservoir in the city, strengthening Singapore’s water resilience.

The background shows the skyline of the Raffles Place financial district, along with two heritage buildings that have witnessed significant milestones in Singapore’s history, MAS said.

These are Fullerton Hotel, formerly the Fullerton Building/General Post Office, and National Gallery Singapore, which currently occupies the sites of the former the Supreme Court and City Hall.

The other side of the coin has Singapore’s coat of Arms.

Right below it is a dual latent image featuring Mr Lee’s birth year of 1923 viewed from one angle, and his 100th birth anniversary viewed from another.

Applications for the coin can be made online at go.gov.sg/lkycoin-order.

Applications open on Monday and end on June 9.

Applications are only open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents, MAS said.

Applicants would need to furnish their NRIC and mobile numbers, as well as preferred bank branch to collect the coins from banks such as DBS/POSB, OCBC, UOB, Bank of China and Maybank.

An SMS notification would be sent once the application is received.

Each person can apply for up to five coins.