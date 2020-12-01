Marina Bay to be lit by a different sort of light show for the New Year

SINGAPORE - Instead of the bright blooms of fireworks, this year's end-of-year celebrations at Marina Bay will feature 60 moving beams of light.

Also, the bay will be lit up every night in December by a circular formation of lights mounted to the floor of The Promontory, the usual location for Singapore's New Year countdown celebrations. The circle is roughly 38m in diameter.

Every 15 minutes, however, the lights will put on a "performance" for three minutes.

Titled "Shine a Light", the show will run daily from 8pm to 10.30pm, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Dec 1).

The light show and display is a Covid-19 safety move to minimise the crowds that typically congregate in Marina Bay every year for the New Year's Eve countdown celebration.

But at the same time, it represents a new beginning for the country after a difficult year, said URA's director of place management, Mr Jason Chen.

"Shine a Light is designed to symbolise unity, positivity and resilience.

"Through the collective projection of light rays into the sky, Shine a Light signifies a guiding beacon that underpins Singaporeans' spirit in overcoming the challenges arising from the pandemic and determination to emerge stronger in the new year as a nation," he added.

The lights will stay lit but static during the non-performing hours.

The URA advises visitors to the light show to adhere to safe management measures and avoid the area if it appears crowded and return later.

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has doused the flames of countdown joy at Marina Bay, the URA previously said fireworks will light up the heartland skies in different locations across Singapore.

The locations have yet to be announced.

Last year, an eight-minute fireworks display in the bay area was the highlight of the Marina Bay Countdown 2020, the 15th edition of the annual event.