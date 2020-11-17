'Tis not such a merry and bright Christmas in Orchard Road due to Covid-19 uncertainties

SINGAPORE - Many shoppers have not warmed up to the Christmas light-up and mall decorations in Orchard Road this year, with some bemoaning they have fallen short of the year-end spectacle that the Singapore's premier shopping belt is known for.

But there are others who appreciate the no-frills look and simple decorations amid the ongoing pandemic which has hit retailers hard, forcing them to cut back on festive trimmings.

With tighter budgets, Orchard Road has also done away with street-level activities such as pop-up stores and performances, in part due to safe distancing measures.

For some shoppers like Ms Vivian Ma, the lights are not captivating enough to tempt her to Orchard.

Ms Ma, 30, who works as a customer service adviser, said she wouldn't even venture there to take photos of the lights if she's not working in Orchard Road.

While she likes the gold and white baubles dangling from Orchard Road's trees, she described the light-up as "hastily put together" and the blue-and-white colour theme as "mismatched".

Another shopper, Ms Ariha Agrawal, 17, sees the baubles as "run of the mill" and not unique.

But she acknowledged that it does bring some festive cheer to Orchard Road. "Even though the light-up is not as beautiful, it's still something," she said.

Student Samuel Ang, 18, prefers the simpler decorations as he finds them "less commercialised" than the Disney-themed light-up two years ago.



The Disney decorations in Orchard Road in 2018 drew criticism for being too commercialised. PHOTO: ST FILE



But comparing with the Deepavali light-up in Little India, he said Orchard Road's is not as "vibrant".

In the "simple is better" camp, some shoppers like Ms Ma see "beauty in being subtle".

Echoing this, many Facebook users said this year's decorations are "commendable... Covid-19 notwithstanding".

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Orchard Road Business Association on Tuesday (Nov 17) said: "While we understand that good design is subjective, we are heartened to know it has brought festive cheer to most, especially now when the nation is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic."

Mr Amos Tan, senior lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic's School of Business, said a reluctance to be seen as "overspending in difficult times" could have deterred Orchard Road retailers from splurging on the festive decorations.

This is evident in light-ups elsewhere. Feeling the pinch, the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha) has cut the budget for the Deepavali light-up and related activities by 30 per cent this year.

Mr Rajakumar Chandra, Lisha's chairman said that funding for the light-up came from the Singapore Tourism Board, partners and the businesses that are part of the association.

"Due to Covid-19, our members were not able to contribute as much money as before... We are, however, not compromising on the experience," he added.

Retail sales have taken a beating this year, with the latest Government figures showing that for the eight months since February, monthly retail sales excluding motor vehicles were down from a year ago.

Mr Lucas Tok, digital marketing and branding lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic said that malls may also be holding back due to safe distancing measures, which limit the number of people within retail outlets and dining establishments.

"Even if they go all out to spend, the return is not guaranteed (given the limitations)," he added.



People taking a look at the Christmas decorations outside Orchard Central, on Nov 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



A mall decorator who declined to be named let on that Christmas projects were confirmed much later this year due to uncertainties its clients faced.

In previous years, he said Orchard Road malls would have engaged his company's design services by June, but this year, some of them only did so last month.

"With Singapore's reopening staggered in phases, many of the malls were uncertain about when they could welcome shoppers back again and how strict safe distancing restrictions would be," he added.

The short contract notice also means that his company has less time to make the decorations and set them up.

"Even now, some malls have yet to put up their Christmas decorations completely," he said.