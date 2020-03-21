Coronavirus: Foreign domestic workers should spend rest day at home, practise social distancing, says MOM

SINGAPORE - Foreign domestic workers (FDWs) are advised to spend their rest day at home during this period of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Saturday (March 21).

If they still go out on their rest day, they should practise social distancing, the ministry added.

It said in a statement: "FDWs who have errands to attend to are encouraged to take their rest day on a weekday, when public spaces are less crowded.

"If FDWs agree to spend their rest day at home, employers should not assign work to them on their rest day. For FDWs who come to a mutual agreement with their employers to forgo their rest day, employers must provide compensation in lieu of the rest day."

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that Singapore will implement stricter safe distancing measures to reduce the risk of further local transmission of Covid-19.

These measures serve to limit close contact and large gatherings of people in close proximity over a prolonged duration.

"FDWs are similarly expected to adhere to safe distancing practices during their rest days," MOM said.

It noted that if FDWs still choose to spend their rest day outside, they should avoid gathering in large groups or minimise time spent at places such as Lucky Plaza, City Plaza and Peninsula Plaza.

They should also observe good personal hygiene, minimise physical contact by not shaking hands and maintaining a safe distance from one another, while avoiding the sharing of food, drinks and other personal items.

"FDWs should also practise social responsibility by monitoring their own health condition. They should see the doctor if they are feeling unwell. They should not go out to prevent spreading the illness to others," MOM said.

It added that employers should remind their FDWs of the measures to be taken before they leave the house for their rest days.