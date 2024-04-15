Man, 40, arrested for setting off fireworks in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man was arrested on April 14 for the discharge of dangerous fireworks from a housing block in Yishun on April 9, the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

An eight-second clip of a pyrotechnics display was posted to short-form video platform TikTok on April 9, but has since been taken down.

No injuries were reported.

In a statement on April 15, the police said officers from Woodlands Police Division were alerted to the incident at 10.42pm on April 9 and managed to identify and arrest the suspect five days later on April 14.

He will be charged in court on April 16 with the offence of discharge of dangerous fireworks.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined between $2,000 and $10,000, or both.

In March 2019, cleaner Alagappan Singaram, who was then 54, became the first person to be convicted under the Dangerous Fireworks Act.

He was fined $5,000 after admitting to setting off fireworks in Bukit Batok with his son in November 2018.