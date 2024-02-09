Debate smoulders over beloved Chinese New Year fireworks tradition in China

HANGZHOU - Sparklers, rockets and spinning sunflowers with flammable petals – the fireworks stores in China’s Hangzhou are stuffed with treats for pyrotechnic-loving customers, who count themselves lucky to live somewhere they are allowed to set them off.

In the past, Chinese cities could sound like war zones in the weeks surrounding Chinese New Year, thanks to the centuries-old custom of lighting festive explosives to ward off evil spirits.

Nowadays, those booms and bangs have disappeared from many towns over fire safety and air pollution concerns, sparking a debate over heritage and official overreach that has at times ignited into outright protest.

“Fireworks are a tradition passed down from generation to generation. Without fireworks, you feel there’s a lack of Chinese New Year atmosphere and happiness,” a Hangzhou store owner surnamed Ye told AFP.

This year, with the post-Covid-19 economic recovery still somewhat of a damp squib, authorities keen to keep up morale and boost consumption have signalled a move towards slackening rules.

In December 2023, lawmakers declared it was “illegal” for local governments to issue blanket bans on fireworks, after a number of smaller cities announced restrictions.

The same month, state broadcaster CCTV declared in an unusually forthright editorial that “the people of China have worked hard all year... and should have the right to enjoy splendid fireworks”.

Despite the inherent danger involved in setting them off unsupervised – in June 2023 three people were killed after fireworks hit homes in the northern city of Tianjin – they remain immensely popular.

The bans became a flashpoint for pent-up resentment at the beginning of 2023, not long after the government abruptly ended the harsh Covid measures that had governed people’s lives for years.

Firecrackers were set off in cities across the country in defiance of restrictions.

And in central Henan province in early January 2023, crowds turned on officers trying to enforce the rules, flipping over a police car – and throwing fireworks at it.

Hangzhou, a tech hub, is among cities that have already expanded the areas where people are allowed to light fireworks, and hundreds of authorised retailers dot its suburbs.

Three days before the Chinese New Year during a snowy lunchtime, a steady stream of people hurried into the Jiang family’s one-room shop, staggering out with colourful boxes and sparklers poking out of red plastic bags.