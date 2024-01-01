4-year-old firecracker victim in the Philippines loses fingers on right hand

MANILA - Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag on Dec 31 pushed for a crackdown on vendors of illegal firecrackers after a four-year-old boy lost all fingers on his right hand when he lighted a “dart bomb” inside his house in Central Luzon.

The boy, the youngest of eight persons reported to be the latest to suffer firecracker-related injuries, also hurt his neck as a result.

“The DOH (Department of Health) is seriously concerned how such deadly and illegal fireworks are able to reach the hands of young children,” Dr Tayag said in a news briefing at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila.

“We ask our police to crack down further on those selling illegal fireworks that find their way to destroy the hands and future of Filipino children,” he added.

Firework displays



The DOH also appealed to local governments to organise community firework displays to discourage people from using firecrackers on their own during the New Year celebration.

As of Dec 30, at least 115 people, mostly male, have been treated in hospitals for injuries due to fireworks or firecrackers since the DOH started its monitoring on Dec 21.

The number of cases, however, is expected to go up on New Year’s Eve.

Beyond Department of Health figures

Of the 115 cases, 67 or 59 per cent were due to illegal fireworks, the most common being the improvised cannon or “boga”, 5-star, “kwitis”, “piccolo”, luces, “pla-pla”, whistle bomb, and unlabelled or imported firecrackers like the dart bomb. The boga, 5-star, piccolo and pla-pla are illegal firecrackers.

Of the eight latest victims, all were male, including the four-year-old boy, while the oldest was 37 years old. Five of them were hurt due to illegal fireworks while one was a “passive” victim who was just watching someone use firecrackers, according to the DOH.

Broken down by region, of the 115 fireworks-related injuries reported so far, 44 or 38 per cent were from Metro Manila.

Next were Central Luzon and Ilocos with 13 cases each; followed by Soccsksargen with nine; Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), six; Cagayan Valley, Bicol, and Western Visayas, five cases each; while Davao Region reported one case.

The figures, however, appear to be much higher than those forwarded to the DOH with authorities in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol and Cagayan Valley regions recording almost 100 cases of firecracker-related injuries.