Malaysian government vessel Polaris collides with Greek vessel in Singapore waters off Tuas

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian government vessel, Polaris, has collided with a Greek vessel in Singapore territorial waters off Tuas.

In a statement, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that the collision happened at 2.28pm on Saturday (Feb 9).

"There was a collision between Greece-registered bulk carrier Piraeus and Malaysia vessel Polaris in Singapore territorial waters within Singapore Port Limits off Tuas," it said.

Piraeus was on its way from Singapore to its next port of call at Tanjung Pelapas, Johor when the collision took place.

"MPA is deeply concerned that the presence of unauthorised vessels in Singapore port limits can cause confusion for the international shipping community and threaten navigational safety in our waters," the statement added.

An MPA spokesman said that there are no reports of an oil leak. MPA is investigating the incident.

Polaris, a Malaysian Marine Department vessel, is one of the vessels that trespassed into Singapore’s waters off Tuas last year.

On Oct 25 last year, Malaysia unilaterally gazetted altered port limits that went beyond its past claims. In response, Singapore extended its port limits off Tuas to the full extent of its territorial waters.

Officials from the two countries have been meeting to discuss the ongoing disputes.

Apart from the maritime dispute, Singapore also disputes Malaysia’s claim that the new Instrument Landing System (ILS) and ILS Approach Procedures for Singapore’s Seletar Airport will affect the development of the nearby Pasir Gudang town in Johor.