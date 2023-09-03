Malaysia PM Anwar congratulates President-elect Tharman on victory

SINGAPORE - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam following his victory in Friday’s presidential election.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Anwar said he hoped that Singapore would continue to prosper under Mr Tharman’s leadership.

“Praying that the bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore will continue in a family spirit to benefit people of both countries,” he said.

“Best wishes to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the new President of the Republic of Singapore!”

The 66-year-old former senior minister was elected as the Republic’s ninth head of state following a landslide victory in Friday’s polls.