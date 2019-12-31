Lucky Plaza accident: Mt Elizabeth Hospital not equipped to manage severe trauma patients in timely manner, say authorities

SINGAPORE - The Filipino victims of Sunday's (Dec 29) Lucky Plaza accident were not taken to nearby Mount Elizabeth Hospital because it is not equipped to provide timely management for severe trauma patients, said the authorities on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a joint statement that Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) was the nearest hospital that is equipped to handle such an emergency.

They were replying to queries from The Straits Times on why SCDF had taken the six Filipino domestic helpers, who were on a pavement at Nutmeg Road behind Lucky Plaza mall when a car hit them on Sunday afternoon, to TTSH instead of Mount Elizabeth Hospital which was less than 200m away from the accident scene.

MOH and SCDF on Tuesday explained that SCDF emergency ambulances take patients with severe trauma to the nearest accident and emergency department that is equipped with the necessary resources, equipment and specialist medical support to deal with such complexities of care.

In this case, TTSH was the nearest such hospital, not Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

"In addition, as part of pre-hospital medical care management, all SCDF emergency ambulances are equipped with the necessary medical equipment and manned by well-trained paramedics and crew that are capable of performing resuscitation on patients," the authorities said.

SCDF was alerted to the accident near Lucky Plaza at about 5pm on Sunday and conveyed the six victims to TTSH in five ambulances.

TTSH was alerted by the first SCDF ambulance to be on standby to receive the patients.