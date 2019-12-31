Lucky Plaza accident: More than $50,000 raised for Filipino victims in less than a day

SINGAPORE - More than $50,000 has been raised for the Filipino victims of Sunday's (Dec 29) Lucky Plaza accident in less than a day.

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), which is raising the funds, collected about $57,000 from nearly 450 donors as of 10.20am on Tuesday, according to figures on fund-raising website Giving.sg

Earlier at 12.15am, about $29,000 was raised from around 220 donors, The New Paper reported.

All proceeds in the CDE's fund-raising campaign will go directly towards the four injured maids and the beneficiaries of the two maids who died from their injuries after the accident.

On Sunday afternoon, the six Filipino domestic helpers gathered at a pavement at Nutmeg Road behind Lucky Plaza for early celebrations ahead of the New Year when a black Honda turned towards them, mounted a kerb, hit the group, crashed into the pavement railing and plunged several metres onto the Lucky Plaza carpark exit lane below.

It is believed that the victims were flung from the pavement to the lane below as the car fell.

Two of the women were siblings - Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, who died, and her sister Arceli, 56, who was injured and remains warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

One of their friends in the group of six, Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, was also killed.

Two in the group are believed to be relatives: Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan, 43, and Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37. While Ms Demet has since been discharged, Ms Egnal is hospitalised.

The last woman in the group, Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, 44, has also been discharged.

The six women were a tight-knit group, getting together on most Sundays.

CDE said that its fund-raiser for the accident victims, which was announced on Facebook on Monday evening, will end on Jan 29.

The Straits Times has contacted the centre for more information.

For more details on the fund-raiser, visit www.giving.sg/domestic-employees-welfare-fund/supporting_the_victims_of_...