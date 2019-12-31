'We cannot live without you, mum,' says son of Filipino maid who died in Lucky Plaza accident

SINGAPORE - The son of one of the two Filipino domestic helpers killed in Sunday's (Dec 29) Lucky Plaza accident has mourned his mother on Facebook.

Mr Jhef Umoquit Leste said on Monday evening that the death of his mother, Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, has shocked his family.

"Mum, what are we going to do now? You even called us yesterday and we had a good conversation. And then something happened to you," he said in a Facebook post.

Ms Leste had been working overseas for 14 years, her son wrote in Ilocano, a dialect commonly spoken by people in the northern part of the Philippines including Luzon island.

His Facebook profile says that he is from Cagayan, a province of the Philippines in the north-eastern part of Luzon Island.

In his post, Mr Leste said that he has a younger sibling and that he longed for them to be reunited with their mother and celebrate the New Year together.

They have not seen their mother since 2016, he added.

"Please come home alive even though our lives won't be easy... we miss you," he wrote. "We can't go on without you. We don't know what to do."

His mother was among six Filipino domestic helpers who were hit by a car that was making a U-turn on Nutmeg Road behind Lucky Plaza mall on Sunday afternoon.





The railing at the accident scene has been replaced with a plastic barricade, on Dec 30, 2019. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The six women, a tight-knit group of friends, had gathered at a pavement at the road for early celebrations ahead of the New Year.

After hitting them, the car crashed into the pavement railing and plunged several metres onto the Lucky Plaza carpark exit lane below, taking some of the women down with it.

Two of the women were siblings - Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, who died, and her sister Arceli, 56, who was injured and remains warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.



Sisters Arceli (left) and Arlyn Nucos were among six Filipino victims in the car crash at Lucky Plaza on Dec 29, 2019. Ms Arlyn Nucos later died from her injuries at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. PHOTO: ARLYN NUCOS / FACEBOOK



Two in the group of six are believed to be relatives: Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan, 43, and Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37. Ms Demet has been discharged from hospital while Ms Egnal remains warded.

Related Story Why were the victims of the Lucky Plaza accident not taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital?

The last woman in the group, Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, 44, has also been discharged.

Here is a translation of Mr Leste's full message on Facebook:

"Mum, what are we going to do now? You caught us by surprise. We can't go on without you. Please call us or chat. You even called us yesterday and we had a good conversation. And then something happened to you. Please come home to us, you have been away for 14 years, that is enough. Please come home alive even though our lives won't be easy. Please come home. We cannot live without you, mum. I will wait here with my younger sibling. You're the only one left to help us. We will wait for you to join us to celebrate the New Year. We haven't been together since 2016. Please come home. We miss you. We can't go on without you. We don't know what to do."