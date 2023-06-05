LTA to build 20km of new cycling paths in Bukit Merah, Kallang, city areas

SINGAPORE - Cyclists will have an easier time getting around in areas such as Bukit Merah, Telok Blangah, Kallang and the city when new cycling paths are completed from next year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday has called a tender to build 20km of new cycling paths in the city and city fringe areas.

This marks the start of the phased construction of cycling paths in the central region, contributing to an estimated total of 150km that will be ready by 2030, subject to the results of LTA’s feasibility studies.

The 20km of paths, which will be progressively completed from next year, will improve connectivity to amenities, including transport nodes like MRT stations, schools and neighbourhood centres, said LTA.

Additional tenders for cycling paths in other areas, including the west of Singapore, are in the works and details will be shared when ready, LTA added.

According to tender documents seen by The Straits Times, there will be about 6.9km of new cycling paths built in Bukit Merah, 6.8km in Kallang, 5km in the city, and 1.3km in Bukit Timah, amounting to a total of 20km of new paths which will be added progressively to the island’s cycling path network.

The new paths in Bukit Merah are spread out across West Coast Highway from Alexandra Road to Sentosa Gateway Tunnel, in the neighbourhoods of Tiong Bahru and Redhill, along Jalan Bukit Merah and a stretch of Keppel Road near the Marina Coastal Expressway exit.

In the Kallang area, the new paths include a connecting stretch between Boon Keng and Geylang Bahru, another from Bendemeer to Lavender, and one that connects Sims Avenue to Mountbatten Road.