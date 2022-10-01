14.5km of new cycling paths completed in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - Residents of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh can now use 14.5km of newly completed cycling paths in their estates.

Some 7km of the paths are located in Ang Mo Kio, nearly 4km in Bishan, and about 3.5km in Toa Payoh.

These cycling paths are the latest addition under the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Islandwide Cycling Network (ICN) programme, which aims to expand Singapore's cycling paths to around a total of 1,300km by 2030, LTA said on Saturday.

At least 25km of additional cycling paths and park connectors are slated to be added across the three estates by 2026.

When fully completed, the cycling network in Ang Mo Kio will span some 27km and provide residents with better first-and-last-mile connectivity to Mayflower and Lentor MRT stations, LTA said.

Ang Mo Kio residents will also be better connected to Bishan with the new cycling paths offering improved accessibility to Bishan MRT station as well as the existing Kallang Park Connector, which leads towards the Kallang Riverside Park.

A remaining 3.7 km of cycling paths, out of a total of 7.7km planned for Bishan Town, are expected to be completed in 2023.

Toa Payoh residents can look forward to greater connectivity between the town's two MRT stations, Toa Payoh and Braddell stations, when the remaining 5.5km is completed in 2023.

On Saturday, the newly completed cycling paths were launched by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Ng said: "This completion brings us one step closer to build cycle-friendly towns, not only for the residents but for all of Singapore.

"With these developments, all of us can do our part to reduce our carbon footprint, and at the same time, improve our own health through walking and cycling as a way of life."

Dr Ng launched the new path by flagging off a ride by cycling interest groups from across the three estates.

Joining the cyclists on a ride along the newly completed cycling paths was Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng.

Speaking to the media after his ride, Mr Baey said that besides offering better intratown and intertown connectivity, these infrastructure improvements would also provide a safer environment to those using the cycling paths.

He said: "Together with public education, enforcement and community engagement, people do see that it is safer to use these spaces.

"This is supported by our statistics which show that active mobility related accidents or fire incidents have come down by about 50 per cent. Based on a survey by LTA, people also feel that it is safer due to the regulations and the enforcement."

Mr Baey called for the public to play their part in contributing towards a more gracious and sharing culture among active mobility users.

He added that this would also help contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

The LTA said that the average monthly number of active mobility offences decreased from 870 in 2020 to about 670 a month in 2021. There have been 610 such offences so far this year.

In 2021, there were 155 accidents on public paths, down from 303 in 2019, said LTA, adding that the number of fires involving motorised active-mobility devices fell from 116 in 2019 to 63 in 2021.