LTA investigating after e-bikes and e-scooters seen racing, will step up enforcement

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating several incidents involving several power-assisted bicycles (PABs) and e-scooters.

In a video shared on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, several PABs and e-scooters can be seen racing at high speeds in several locations, including Tanah Merah Coast Road and a park connector running alongside the Bay East Gardens next to Marina Bay.

One clip shows a rider appearing to adopt a Superman position – lying face down on the device with his legs straightened and pointed backwards.

The video’s caption claims that the e-bikes – which PABs are commonly known as – and e-scooters have been illegally modified and are travelling at speeds in excess of 140kmh.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, LTA said it has also stepped up enforcement efforts in these locations and will take individuals to task if they are found to be violating regulations.

While e-bikes are allowed to travel on cycling paths and on the road, e-scooters can be used only on the former. Neither of these devices can be used on a footpath.

A speed limit of 25kmh is also imposed on cycling paths.