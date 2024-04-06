Low-income families receive cookies, groceries and had homes refurbished ahead of Hari Raya

SINGAPORE – Volunteers across Singapore at the weekend distributed cookies and grocery packs and refurbished homes ahead of Hari Raya Puasa, which falls on April 10.

For over a week, 120 volunteers in East Coast baked 50,000 familiar favourites such as sugee, red velvet and cornflakes cookies, and prepared rempeyek, a cracker with nuts and dried anchovies.

The goodies were distributed on April 6 by 50 volunteers to 1,000 low-income families in the ward.

The volunteers were joined by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman and the other members of the East Coast GRC team.

East Coast resident Elsie Fong said her team of bakers took nine days to prepare the cookies.

“We really came together as a community to bake and distribute them. The recipients also represented the diversity of the Muslim community here in East Coast,” said Ms Fong, 51.

Volunteers departed from Siglap Community Club in their vehicles at about 10am, to head to various locations within East Coast.

One of the recipients, Mr Abdul Wahed Maideen, 58, said he was delighted to receive the cookies.

“Now my relatives can enjoy them as they visit me over the next few weeks,” he added.