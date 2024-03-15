Muis to give out $2.6 million of zakat to over 8,600 during Ramadan

SINGAPORE – The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will give out more than $2.6 million of zakat to over 8,600 beneficiaries as part of its annual Ramadan disbursement in 2024.

This is in addition to the monthly zakat assistance provided to those in need, said Muis chief executive Kadir Maideen on March 15. Zakat is the annual tithe collection from the Muslim community for the needy.

“The aim of this special Ramadan Disbursement is to spread the joy of giving during the blessed month of Ramadan and ease the burden of families as they usher in the Hari Raya festivities,” he said.

Mr Kadir was speaking at a breaking of the fast event at the Singapore Islamic Hub, attended by about 140 people, including 57 zakat beneficiaries.

Attending the event was President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, together with Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Maliki Osman, and Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim.

Mr Kadir added that Muis had increased its annual grant to the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Memorial Scholarship Fund Board (LBKM) from $300,000 to $1 million, allowing for bursaries to be established for more than 350 additional madrasah students from low-income families.

He added that the Muis Madrasah Bursary Scheme, which is disbursed through zakat funds, now combines the existing LBKM bursaries and the Progress Fund Madrasah Assistance Scheme.

This scheme now benefits more needy students, subsidising their school fees as well as expenses such as transportation and books.

Under the new scheme, applicants will only need to submit one application to LBKM, instead of two separate applications, Mr Kadir said.

The Muslim community’s generosity has transcended geographical boundaries, the Muis chief executive said, pointing to the more than $8 million raised by local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) for victims of the conflict in Gaza.

These funds are already being used to provide essential humanitarian assistance, such as healthcare and shelter provisions, said Mr Kadir.

“Notably, these funds were contributed not only by the Muslim community, but also Singaporeans from all backgrounds. This act of generosity truly embodies the values of empathy and care that define us as Singaporeans,” he added.

The RLAF will conduct another round of humanitarian fund raising for Gaza between March 20 and March 26.