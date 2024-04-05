8 mosques to offer 3 sessions for Hari Raya prayers

SINGAPORE – Over two-thirds of the 68 mosques that will accommodate prayers on the morning of Hari Raya Aidilfitri will offer more than one session, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on April 4.

Out of these mosques, 19 will conduct one session, 41 will offer two sessions, and eight will have three sessions.

The session timings are 7.20am, 8.45am and 9.45am.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on April 10.

Additionally, 34 mosque-affiliated qaryahs, or community groups, will offer supplementary spaces to Muslims seeking prayer sessions closer to their homes.

The two qaryah sessions will be at 8.15am and 9.30am. The second session will take place only at Qaryah Pandan Gardens. The list of venues for the supplementary spaces can be found on Muis’ website here.

The 68 mosques are expected to accommodate up to 228,760 people, the council added.

The only session where booking is required is for the first session at Darul Ghufran mosque in Tampines. The booking can be done at https://book.masjids.sg/ from 10am on April 5, according to the booking website and Muis’ website.

Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam will also be the only mosque to conduct prayers at 8.45am for the first session, with the second session there beginning at 9.45am.

Mosques with prayer sessions at 9.45am may require a 15-minute grace period, and start at 10am instead, Muis said.

A full list of the mosques and details on the sessions they are holding can be found on Muis’ website here.