Lorry catches fire in Woodlands; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE – No injuries were reported after a lorry caught fire in Woodlands on the evening of May 9.

A video, which was circulating online, shows at least four firefighters putting out the blaze, which engulfed the lorry.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the fire at Woodlands Avenue 6 at about 6.45pm, said the fire involved the rear compartment of the lorry.

The blaze was put out using two compressed air foam backpacks and a hose reel, said SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to SCDF’s latest annual statistics, it responded to 215 vehicle fires in 2023, a 5.4 per cent increase from 204 such cases the previous year.

Vehicle fires here are mainly caused by ignition sources like overheating and electrical faults within the engine compartment, according to SCDF’s report of the statistics.

To prevent such fires, vehicle owners should service their vehicle regularly at authorised workshops. During the servicing, they should make sure the vehicle’s electrical, engine and fuel systems are checked for any defects.

They should also visually check for any sign of oil leakages outside servicing periods.