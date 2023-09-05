No one injured after truck catches fire on West Coast Highway; second truck fire in a week

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out on a truck in West Coast on Tuesday morning, the second involving a heavy vehicle within a week.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted at 7.30am to the fire near 71 West Coast Highway involving a crane truck, and extinguished the fire using water jets.

No injuries were reported, SCDF added.

A video of the fire, posted on video-sharing platform TikTok, showed the yellow truck on the left lane of the three-lane road, with billowing black smoke and orange flames engulfing the front half of the vehicle.

A fire engine was then seen stopping on the rightmost lane of the opposite side of the road, with firefighters disembarking from it to extinguish the fire.

A photograph posted on the SG Road Blocks Telegram group showed the truck covered in black soot after the fire was put out, with the name Hup Huat on the back of the vehicle.

This is the second truck that has caught fire within the week.

Last Tuesday morning, an engine fire broke out on a trailer truck near an overhead bridge in Yishun Avenue 2. No injuries or further damage were reported.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.