No one injured after truck catches fire on West Coast Highway; second truck fire in a week

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted at 7.30am to the fire near 71 West Coast Highway. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM TIKTOK VIDEO
Gabrielle Chan
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
19 min ago

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out on a truck in West Coast on Tuesday morning, the second involving a heavy vehicle within a week.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted at 7.30am to the fire near 71 West Coast Highway involving a crane truck, and extinguished the fire using water jets.

No injuries were reported, SCDF added.

A video of the fire, posted on video-sharing platform TikTok, showed the yellow truck on the left lane of the three-lane road, with billowing black smoke and orange flames engulfing the front half of the vehicle.

A fire engine was then seen stopping on the rightmost lane of the opposite side of the road, with firefighters disembarking from it to extinguish the fire.

A photograph posted on the SG Road Blocks Telegram group showed the truck covered in black soot after the fire was put out, with the name Hup Huat on the back of the vehicle.

This is the second truck that has caught fire within the week.

Last Tuesday morning, an engine fire broke out on a trailer truck near an overhead bridge in Yishun Avenue 2. No injuries or further damage were reported.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.

@sgviralvids

Heavy Vehicle on Fire at West Coast Highway. Hope everyone is safe! Video by Ameya Kamat #tiktoksg #singapore #fire #scdf

♬ original sound - SG Viral Videos
More On This Topic
Trailer’s engine catches fire near overhead bridge in Yishun
Car catches fire on Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway; no injuries reported

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top