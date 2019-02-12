Lizard in snack was from facility that shut in Nov

The packet of salted egg fish skin snack that contained a dead lizard was manufactured at Irvins Salted Egg's previous premises which ceased operations in November last year, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said.

That facility is understood to be located in Admiralty Street.

AVA said in a statement yesterday that it had completed investigations into the Singapore-based food company after a customer in Bangkok found a dead lizard in a packet of the popular snack in December last year.

It added that it has since inspected Irvins' current premises and told the company to improve its quality control checks. Such checks include conducting regular refresher training for quality control operators, sourcing for ingredients from reputable suppliers and conducting regular audits.

"Irvins has made improvements in these areas, as well as stepped up inspections on the production line," AVA said. The authority added that it will continue to conduct periodic audits and enforcement checks on the firm.

The Straits Times understands that no further action will be taken against the company, whose new production facility is at JTC Food Hub in Senoko Drive.

Irvins Salted Egg, which has at least 13 outlets in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines, manufactures all its products in Singapore. Locals and tourists often stand in line to snap up its snacks.

In a Facebook post on Dec 29 last year, Bangkok resident Jane Holloway, 38, said her mother and brother had finished half a bag of Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin before they discovered the dead gecko.

She told ST she had bought the snack in early November from international supermarket Villa Market at K Village in the Khlong Toei district. Her Facebook post went viral, with netizens urging the Singapore authorities to take action.

In a statement on Jan 2, Irvins Salted Egg founder Irvin Gunawan said customers who bought salted egg snacks expiring on Oct 16 this year or who were uncomfortable eating them could ask for a refund.

AVA urged food manufacturers to be responsible in complying with food safety standards or requirements as well as maintaining robust food safety management systems. It will continue to carry out periodic checks.

Consumers should also adhere to good food safety practices, it added. Some good food safety guidelines for consumers include:

•Examining packaged food carefully. Do not buy if the package is damaged or open as it may contain harmful micro-organisms that could cause food poisoning.

•Keeping foodstuff such as tea, coffee, powdered milk and biscuits in clean, airtight containers, away from heat and moisture.

•Inspecting food regularly for insect infestation, mould, and other signs of spoilage. Discard when necessary.

•Checking storage cupboards regularly to ensure they are free from insect infestation or contamination.

•Keeping storage cupboards uncluttered and clean.