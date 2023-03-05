‘Like crouching tigers and hidden dragons’: Bras Basah Complex tenants believe best days still ahead

SINGAPORE - After 43 years, the music stopped playing.
Music Book Room, one of the pioneers at Bras Basah Complex, called it a day on Feb 28. Known as a treasure trove of music books, CDs and vinyl records, it was among several original tenants that had exited the building over the years.
This came not too long after Knowledge Book Centre, a second-hand bookstore in the same building, shuttered in 2022.
Music Book Room’s owner Kwek Boon Watt told The Sunday Times that with age catching up with him, he has chosen to retire and will rent out his shop space to a local coffee chain.
In the spirit of neighbourliness, he has referred his regular customers to Union Book Co, which will be taking over his space temporarily to help sell some of his remaining stock.
“I believe Bras Basah Complex needs new tenants, and I am sure the incoming cafe will add new buzz to the place,” said Mr Kwek.
The newcomers
Built in 1980, Bras Basah Complex, a mixed-use building housing both commercial and residential units in Bain Street, was known as the “city of books” during its heyday from the 80s to the early 2000s.
It had over 30 bookstores selling all kinds of publications, stationery, textbooks and exam papers – a veritable heaven for bibliophiles and students.
At the peak of the xinyao local music movement in the 1980s, it was also a music hot spot to which young people flocked.
But the crowds of xinyao singers have long since dissipated, and with the advent of online shopping and e-books, there are only 11 bookstores left today – a trend mirrored across the country as book retailers elsewhere, from Page One to Prologue, shuttered over the last few decades.
Yet, beneath the convenient narrative of decay and decline lies a more variegated picture.
Ms Joyce Ong, chairman of the Bras Basah Complex Merchants’ Association, said there are always new tenants moving into the complex, even as old ones have closed.
Out of 139 shops – of which 98 are owned and 41 are rented out – only fewer than 5 per cent are vacant.
In 2011 alone, nine new art galleries moved into the building. There are now 18 art galleries which form the bulk of its tenants.
The customer profile has in turn evolved to include art collectors, who are willing to fork out high prices for master works of Singapore’s pioneering artists like Cheong Soo Pieng and Lim Tze Peng.
Cape of Good Hope Art Gallery, which is owned by 68-year-old artist Terence Teo, moved in about five years ago.
Mr Teo Zi Xiang, his son who helps manage the business and its social media platforms, said: “It is good to have a community of art galleries here. There is no competition among us as every piece of artwork is unique.”
In fact, the art galleries have worked on art exhibitions together in the past, and are planning to do so again, he said.
In 2022 alone, four new music tenants set up shop at Bras Basah Complex. There are now 10 music schools and shops including Music Connoisseur, a musical instruments boutique which took over Knowledge Book Centre.
Drum Prodigy, which moved in at the end of 2022, is a social enterprise that teaches and hires people with special needs. Both its founders cited a mixture of convenience and nostalgia as the reason they chose Bras Basah Complex.
Co-owner Sivaranjini Moorthy Raman, 40, recalled how she used to hang out at the building in the early 2000s as a mass communications student from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, to get her stationery, books and printing done.
Her co-founder Shamroz Khan, 41, frequented the place for music books and equipment.
”There are several music schools here but we each have our own unique positioning,” Mr Shamroz said. “In fact, it is a healthy music ecosystem here as our equipment comes from Swee Lee (a music store), and we also recommend products to other music tenants.”
The art galleries and music stores complement the 14 printing shops, six food and beverage outlets including a foodcourt, and others selling a variety of products such as spectacles and watches, or providing dental and medical services.
Many newer tenants say they are there for the long haul.
Ms Tan Li Ling, co-founder of local lifestyle store wheniwasfour, is one of them. She said the place holds “personal and strategic significance” for her. Her shop moved in from Waterloo Centre at the end of 2020.
“As a former design student, Bras Basah holds a lot of sentimental value for me personally, as I would always go there to get my art and printing materials and design books from Basheer bookstore,” said the 37-year-old.
She added that while it isn’t always bustling with crowds, there are pull factors such as its central location, reasonable monthly rental rates of around $5,000 for 1,600 sq ft, and an array of bookstores and cafes, which aligns well with its target clientele.
Tooth Matters Dental Surgery also hopes to stay there for good. It relocated from the Raffles Hotel’s shopping arcade in 2017, due to the planned extensive restoration of the hotel.
“Our business is not bad,” said dental surgeon Alan Chan. “Our main customers are regulars – Bras Basah Complex residents and people who work nearby.”
The pioneers
For Tecman’s J K Tan, a day forever seared in her mind is when a young woman told her how she was contemplating suicide, but decided otherwise after walking into the Christian bookstore.
“To me, it was a routine day and I did not do anything extraordinary,” said the bookstore owner. “But the lady said my warm smile and our conversation gave her the courage to live on.”
While hers is not a lucrative business, Mrs Tan said she is still running her bookstore, which she started at Bras Basah Complex in 1980, to “fulfil needs”. By this, she means her customers’ psychological and spiritual needs.
“In recent years, I see more people looking for books on dealing with depression or grief for themselves or their loved ones,” she said.
Other long-timers are staying for different reasons.
Mr Abdul Nasser, 59, owner of Basheer Graphic Books which specialises in selling design and architecture books and magazines, is cheered by loyal customers who still drop by after they have migrated overseas, or tourists who make his bookstore part of their itinerary here.
The store has lived out some 30 years in the same corner of the building, where Mr Nasser’s late father first opened the store.
Mr Nasser’s business dropped by 40 per cent after 2005 due to changes in reading habits and online shopping, but he is making every effort to keep the store going. He has improved his social media presence and talks to customers to find out about their changing needs. “When cab drivers hear that I am heading to Bras Basah, they still say that it is a place known for books,” he said. “I have to fight on to keep the legacy alive.”
Union Book Co’s managing director Margaret Ma said there is “no need to be pessimistic” about the book trade. The bookstore known for its wide variety of Chinese books has garnered a following of 8,000 regular customers over the years.
Besides working with schools to provide textbooks and reading materials, it has also accelerated efforts to enhance its social media presence, and organises weekly events like book launches or meet-and-greet with authors.
Understanding customers’ evolving needs and making nimble changes is important, she said.
“In the past two years or so, we see a lot of new Chinese immigrants who like fiction and publications from Hong Kong and Taiwan. Singaporean readers, on the other hand, are pragmatic ones going for health, investment and self-improvement books,” she said.
Attracting footfall
In the early 80s, the venue was packed to the rafters hosting xinyao ballad performances. At its peak, there was an event taking place almost every weekend.
Being a popular student hangout, it was also a venue of choice for home-grown artistes to launch and promote their cassette albums.
Fans would cram into the central atrium on the ground floor and fill up the corridors and staircases on each level – something which last took place in 2014 during a reunion concert, when 1,000 fans braved the rain to sing along with pioneering xinyao singers such as Eric Moo and the late Dawn Gan.
The venue’s calendar is gradually being filled up with arts and cultural activities such as book fairs and art exhibitions, even though these were put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The association – as well as the tenants themselves – are bringing back some of these events in a bid to boost footfall.
“Our tenants are like crouching tigers and hidden dragons,” said Ms Ong. “Many of them are talented artists and musicians themselves, and they rise to the occasion when we have events in need of their help.”
Collaborations between tenants are encouraged. For example, Dr Chan of Tooth Matters hosted a storytelling session for children with Chinese bookstore Maha Yu Yi in November 2022. Besides reading a Chinese book on The Prince Of Tooth Decay, he taught the young audience about oral hygiene through songs and games.
Ms Ong, who is also the owner of crystal and fengshui shop Gems Shine, believes it is necessary for the merchants to be at the forefront of social media trends.
She helped promote the businesses on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, revamped the website with stories and videos of the merchants, and introduced Facebook live tours.
The building, which is close to the National Library and educational institutions like Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Lasalle College of the Arts and Singapore Management University, is morphing from a books city into an arts, music and cultural hub, she said.
“Bras Basah is still a place where people who love arts and culture congregate,” she added.