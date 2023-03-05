‘Like crouching tigers and hidden dragons’: Bras Basah Complex tenants believe best days still ahead

SINGAPORE - After 43 years, the music stopped playing.

Music Book Room, one of the pioneers at Bras Basah Complex, called it a day on Feb 28. Known as a treasure trove of music books, CDs and vinyl records, it was among several original tenants that had exited the building over the years.

This came not too long after Knowledge Book Centre, a second-hand bookstore in the same building, shuttered in 2022.

Music Book Room’s owner Kwek Boon Watt told The Sunday Times that with age catching up with him, he has chosen to retire and will rent out his shop space to a local coffee chain.

In the spirit of neighbourliness, he has referred his regular customers to Union Book Co, which will be taking over his space temporarily to help sell some of his remaining stock.

“I believe Bras Basah Complex needs new tenants, and I am sure the incoming cafe will add new buzz to the place,” said Mr Kwek.

The newcomers

Built in 1980, Bras Basah Complex, a mixed-use building housing both commercial and residential units in Bain Street, was known as the “city of books” during its heyday from the 80s to the early 2000s.

It had over 30 bookstores selling all kinds of publications, stationery, textbooks and exam papers – a veritable heaven for bibliophiles and students.

At the peak of the xinyao local music movement in the 1980s, it was also a music hot spot to which young people flocked.

But the crowds of xinyao singers have long since dissipated, and with the advent of online shopping and e-books, there are only 11 bookstores left today – a trend mirrored across the country as book retailers elsewhere, from Page One to Prologue, shuttered over the last few decades.

Yet, beneath the convenient narrative of decay and decline lies a more variegated picture.

Ms Joyce Ong, chairman of the Bras Basah Complex Merchants’ Association, said there are always new tenants moving into the complex, even as old ones have closed.